Meghan Markle baptised in private ahead of royal wedding
The Archbishop of Canterbury conducts the ceremony ahead of Markle’s marriage to Britain’s Prince Harry in May
Birmingham — US actress and activist Meghan Markle has been baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual head of the Church of England, ahead of her royal wedding in May to Britain’s Prince Harry, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Thursday.
The 45-minute ceremony conducted by Justin Welby, spiritual head of the Anglican communion of millions of Christians globally, took place at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London on Tuesday, the paper said.
The baptism was followed immediately by her confirmation, it said.
"That’s not something that we are commenting on," Harry’s office said about the report.
The Mail said Harry’s father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were present but Queen Elizabeth, the titular head of the Church of England, was not.
The service observed full ritual, with holy water from the River Jordan from the private royal family font poured on Markle’s head, the paper said.
When Markle, 36, and Harry, 33, announced their engagement last November, his office said Markle, who attended a Catholic school as a child, identified as a Protestant and would be baptised and confirmed before their marriage on May 19.
Welby will preside over the exchange of wedding vows at the ceremony at Windsor castle, although the service itself will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor.
Public interest in the couple remains high and crowds were out in force when they visited Birmingham in central Britain on Thursday as part of a pre-wedding tour, to hear about the work of two projects which support young people.
