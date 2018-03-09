Meghan Markle baptised in private ahead of royal wedding

"That’s not something that we are commenting on," Harry’s office said about the report.

The Mail said Harry’s father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were present but Queen Elizabeth, the titular head of the Church of England, was not.

The service observed full ritual, with holy water from the River Jordan from the private royal family font poured on Markle’s head, the paper said.

When Markle, 36, and Harry, 33, announced their engagement last November, his office said Markle, who attended a Catholic school as a child, identified as a Protestant and would be baptised and confirmed before their marriage on May 19.

Welby will preside over the exchange of wedding vows at the ceremony at Windsor castle, although the service itself will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

Public interest in the couple remains high and crowds were out in force when they visited Birmingham in central Britain on Thursday as part of a pre-wedding tour, to hear about the work of two projects which support young people.

Reuters