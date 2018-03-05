Italy heads towards hung parliament and political instability

In Brussels, a European Commission spokesman said it was confident a stable administration could be formed "and in the meantime Italy has a government with whom we are working closely".

Salvini criticised the euro and EU restrictions on national budgets.

"The euro was, is and remains a mistake," he said, but said a referendum over Italy’s continued participation in the euro was "unthinkable".

The rightist alliance that includes former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Itali was on course for about 37% of the vote — but for the first time the League emerged as the senior partner. The role reversal marks a bitter personal defeat for the billionaire media magnate and his party, which took more moderate positions on the euro and immigration while the far-right League campaigned on a fiercely antimigrant ticket.

Salvini said that while not interested in a broad "minestrone" coalition, the League would be willing to talk to all.

Earlier on Monday its economics chief, Claudio Borghi, raised the prospect of an alliance with Five Star — which was heading for about 32% of the vote — which would probably be little interested in further European integration.

Anti-establishment parties have been on the rise across Europe since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

In Italy, where the economy is 6% smaller than a decade ago and unemployment is stuck near 11%, Sunday’s biggest loser was the party that has ruled since 2013.

Despite overseeing a modest recovery, the Democratic Party’s centre-left coalition trailed on 22%, also a victim of widespread anger over an influx of more than 600,000 migrants over the past four years.

Matteo Renzi, the head of Italy’s Democratic Party, resigned on Monday following the humiliating defeat. Renzi, 43, also said he believed the party should not make any post-election pacts with “extremist parties” and would be in opposition to the next government.

New elections to try to break the deadlock are a plausible scenario.

Reuters