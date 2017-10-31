World / Europe

Berlusconi investigated for involvement in 1993 mafia bombings

31 October 2017 - 13:47 Agency Staff
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi appears on a TV talk show in Rome, Italy, on June 21 2017, shortly before municipal election runoffs. Picture: REUTERS
Rome — Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi is under investigation for alleged involvement in mafia bombings that terrorised the country in 1993, the former prime minister’s lawyer said Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Florence opened the probe after a mafia boss was caught on a wiretap last year implying to a fellow inmate that the media magnate had urged him personally to commit acts of violence against the state.

It is the third time that the former premier has been investigated for a possible role in the mafia bombings in Rome, Milan and Florence that killed 10 people. The first two probes were dismissed due to lack of evidence.

The attacks were seen as revenge for the arrest of boss Totò Riina and the state’s creation of harsh anti-mafia laws.

Giuseppe Graviano, serving life for his part in the bombings as well as the murder of two anti-mafia judges and an anti-mafia priest, claimed Berlusconi encouraged the violence for his own political ends, hoping to oust the old guard.

The aging billionaire’s right-hand man Marcello Dell’Utri served as the intermediary, according to a mafia hit man. The co-founder of Berlusconi’s Go Italy (FI) party was sentenced to seven years in jail in 2014 for mafia complicity.

Lawyer Niccolò Ghedini dismissed the latest probe as "the umpteenth investigation that will shortly be shelved, like the previous ones, as there is no new element and it has nothing to do with Berlusconi".

AFP

Treated effluent and seawater could be used to douse Cape Town fires

Labour-intensive firefighting methods are also being stepped up‚ and, as a last resort, water tenders to fight the fires will be filled with ...
National
6 days ago

Son of murdered Maltese whistle-blower says prime minister is ‘complicit’

Matthew Caruana Galizia says Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat first ‘filled his office with crooks, then he filled the police with crooks ...
World
13 days ago

Turkey flies Somalis wounded in blast to Ankara for treatment

A Turkish military plane picked up about 35 civilians wounded in the blast that killed 276 people
World
14 days ago

One of FBI’s most wanted terrorists killed in Philippine gunbattle

The death of Isnilon Hapilon ‘is a big deal for us,’ says the US defence secretary, as he was the key force behind creating a southeast ...
World
15 days ago

