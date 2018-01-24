Who are the gloomiest CEOs at Davos?

Accounting firm PwC’s annual survey of CEOs has found that optimism about the year ahead has doubled — apart from the views of South African CEOs.
PwC said in its report released at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos on Wednesday that 57% of its 1,293 respondents believed global economic prospects would improve in 2018. In the prior year’s survey, only 29% believed 2017 would be better than 2016.
The survey found South African CEOs were more gloomy than the global average, with only 37% expecting 2018 to be better than 2017.
PwC said it was notable that 22% of South African CEOs said they were "somewhat concerned" about potential ethical scandals, compared with a global average of 14%.
"This comes in the wake of a growing number of firms that have suffered reputational damage in the past year because of ethical lapses," PwC said in its media release.
PwC’s poll painted a gloomy picture for the prospects of SA’s high unemployment rate improving in the coming year. The number of South African CEO planning to increase their headcount shrank to 37% from 58%.
Furthermore, the number of South African CEOs expecting to retrench staff this year was 22% compared to a global average of 18%.
"CEOs’ optimism in SA is more tempered than that of the developed economies, especially regarding their own organisations’ prospects for revenue growth," PwC Southern Africa CEO Dion Shango said.
"The state of the economy, unemployment and political uncertainty, among other issues, are casting a shadow over business expectations. Looking at the results by country, it’s a mixed bag."
The survey found only 22% of South African CEOs were "very confident" of their company’s growth in the next 12 months — 20 percentage points below the global average of 42%.
The number of local CEOs slightly more confident about their company’s prospects for revenue growth over the next three years was 37% versus a global average of 45%.
The percentage of South African CEOs who said they were "extremely concerned" about social instability was 98% versus a global average of 73%.
Concern about over-regulation was 93% for South African CEOs versus a global average of 83%; unemployment was 93% versus 50%; uncertain economic growth was 93% versus 74%; exchange-rate volatility was 90% versus 70%, and populism was 88% versus 77%.
