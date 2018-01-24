Who are the gloomiest CEOs at Davos?

Accounting firm PwC’s annual survey of CEOs has found that optimism about the year ahead has doubled — apart from the views of South African CEOs.

PwC said in its report released at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos on Wednesday that 57% of its 1,293 respondents believed global economic prospects would improve in 2018. In the prior year’s survey, only 29% believed 2017 would be better than 2016.

The survey found South African CEOs were more gloomy than the global average, with only 37% expecting 2018 to be better than 2017.

PwC said it was notable that 22% of South African CEOs said they were "somewhat concerned" about potential ethical scandals, compared with a global average of 14%.

"This comes in the wake of a growing number of firms that have suffered reputational damage in the past year because of ethical lapses," PwC said in its media release.

PwC’s poll painted a gloomy picture for the prospects of SA’s high unemployment rate improving in the coming year. The number of South African CEO planning to increase their headcount shrank to 37% from 58%.

Furthermore, the number of South African CEOs expecting to retrench staff this year was 22% compared to a global average of 18%.

"CEOs’ optimism in SA is more tempered than that of the developed economies, especially regarding their own organisations’ prospects for revenue growth," PwC Southern Africa CEO Dion Shango said.