Rebuild confidence and clean out the rot: Christine Lagarde’s message from the IMF to Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa is meeting several leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos

24 January 2018 - 08:32 Staff Writer
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa attending the WEF 2018 Plenary. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
SA needs to rebuild business confidence and clean out the rot.

This is the blunt message delivered to Cyril Ramaphosa by International Monetary Fund (IMF) MD Christine Lagarde.

The IMF boss met Ramaphosa‚ who is leading SA’s delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland in his capacity as SA’s deputy president‚ in Davos on Tuesday.

The meeting came as the IMF this week cut SA’s growth forecast for the next two years‚ citing political uncertainty.

Lagarde‚ who described their discussion as "fruitful"‚ said in a statement: "We concurred that longstanding structural challenges continue to weigh on growth in SA. We consequently agreed that bold and timely reforms are needed to create an environment conducive to job creation and less inequality.

"Recent initiatives to improve governance and strengthen public institutions are steps in the right direction.

"These efforts need to be sustained and be complemented both by fiscal policies that stabilise debt at manageable and sustainable levels‚ and by the re-establishment of business confidence to make the economy more productive and competitive."

Ramaphosa is meeting several leaders on the sidelines of the WEF event‚ to promote his stance that SA’s "stable and predictable macroeconomic framework underpins economic policy".

