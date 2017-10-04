Protesters heed general strike call in Catalonia

Catalonia, Spain’s wealthiest region, wedged in the northeast on the Mediterranean coast, has its own language and culture. A growing minority has nurtured hopes of independence for years. Madrid says the constitution prohibits secession and can only be changed if all Spaniards, not just Catalans, agree.

Catalonia is a centre of industry and tourism accounting for a fifth of Spain’s economy. Although it has extensive autonomy, its tax revenue is crucial to Spain’s state budget.

Spanish stocks remained under pressure and the cost of insuring exposure to Spanish sovereign debt rose to a near five-month high, with many economists and investors anticipating an escalation of tension in the short term.

Thousands of people took part in marches and protests in Barcelona, the regional capital, on Tuesday. A big crowd gathered outside the local headquarters of Spain’s ruling Popular Party. Catalan firefighters in their orange jackets and yellow helmets, who have assumed a role as mediators between demonstrators and police, stood between the crowd and police.

"In no way can we accept that they come here with this kind of repression," taxi driver Alejandro Torralbo said of Sunday’s police action.

"They can’t do this. What happened on October 1 has fired up independence feeling that will never die," said another demonstrator, 18-year-old student Monica Ventinc.

Services cut back

Normally busy metro stations in Barcelona were deserted as services were cut back sharply, pickets blocked traffic on Gran Via street and traffic on six major highways in the region was disrupted by protests. Protesters used a truck to block a highway in El Masnou near Barcelona, painted "general strike" on a road sign and put up a banner reading "Not one step back".

"Today is a day of democratic, civic and dignified protest. Don’t let yourselves be carried away by provocations.

"The world has seen that we are peaceful people," Puigdemont said on Twitter.

Elsewhere in Barcelona, the strike response was patchy with some shops, supermarkets and cafes open. The Boqueria market was almost empty.

With 95% of the vote counted, authorities said the "yes" vote stood at 90.1%, on a turnout of 2.26-million of 5.34-million voters.

Reuters