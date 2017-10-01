Spanish police get tough on Catalan referendum voters

Madrid — Spanish police in riot gear smashed in the doors of polling stations and dragged protesters away by the hair, beating some with batons and firing rubber bullets at others on Sunday as they tried to shut down an illegal referendum on independence in Catalonia.

Despite the force of the police against peaceful demonstrations, voting began in many locations across northeast Spain at 9am. The Catalan government said 73% of polling stations were open. Spain’s representative in the region, Enric Millo, said the vote had been "dismantled".

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said the crackdown had been an "unjustified, excessive and irresponsible use of violence".

"It didn’t end Catalans’ desire to vote and decide freely about their future, but it has helped to answer all the questions we had to address today," he said at a voting site near Girona that had been raided by the Civil Guard. "Today, the Spanish state lost."

It is unclear when or, indeed, if a result will be announced and no exit polls are planned, though those who do vote are likely to be overwhelmingly from the pro-independence camp. A nonbinding vote in 2014, also held in defiance of the Spanish courts, resulted in 80% backing a split from Spain on turnout of about 30%. In the most recent Catalan government poll in July, 35% of respondents said the region should become independent.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy deployed thousands of police from outside Catalonia ahead of the vote to maintain public order, with the commitment of the regional police wavering. Prosecutors will take action against the Catalan police over their refusal to stop the vote, El Pais reported.

One Catalan officer was arrested during the crackdown, Sebastian Hernandez, a spokesman for the Spanish police officers’ union, said. The Catalan policeman started kicking a National Police vehicle while officers were removing ballot boxes from a polling station in Barcelona.

"There has been no referendum nor the appearance of one," Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said in a televised statement from Madrid. "The professionalism of the security services has had to make up for the irresponsibility of the regional government."

Rajoy is facing Spain’s biggest constitutional crisis since the political settlement that followed the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. That gave regional administrations control of areas such as health, education and, in Catalonia’s case, the police, within a centralised system for collecting and distributing tax revenue. Many Catalans complain they get a raw deal from that system.

Yet they have no viable path to independence. Rajoy, backed by the courts, says a referendum is unconstitutional and any attempt to change the constitution would be blocked by Rajoy’s People’s Party.

Sunday’s crackdown began at about 8.45am when police in riot gear arrived at a site in downtown Barcelona and ordered activists to leave. Surrounded by an angry crowd chanting, "Out of the way, we will vote," officers blocked access to the public school building and pushed people away from the doors while Catalan police watched from the sidelines. The police then broke into the building and removed the ballot boxes.

One grey-haired woman had blood running down her face as she emerged from the melee, while Catalan television showed images of riot police pushing protesters down stairs and wrestling with ballot organisers and demonstrators. The Catalan government said 337 people have been hurt.

Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said in an interview on La Sexta television that only one of 70 police operations had involved anti-riot procedures, and insisted the police action had been "proportionate". He said the Catalan police had requested assistance in writing from the country’s other forces.

At least three polling stations in the regional capital had been shut down by noon, and one that was open in the Passatge del Pla had at least 200 people queuing to cast their ballots as organisers struggled to keep their computer system online. The crowd applauded each time a voter left the building.

"There are no words to describe what this government has done," said Anna Bonet, a 56-year-old home maker who had waited since 6am to vote for independence. "We’re living under a state of emergency."

"The National Police and the Civil Guard had to act," Millo said in a televised statement. "We had to do what we didn’t want to."

