‘We have won the right to an independent state,’ says Catalan leader after chaotic vote

Barcelona — Catalonia’s overwhelming vote for independence looked set to increase tension between Madrid and the powerful region after a defiant referendum marred by violence.

With 90% of voters backing independence Sunday, regional leader Carles Puigdemont said they had “won the right to an independent state”.

Puigdemont has said that in the event of a “Yes” victory he would declare independence for Catalonia, which accounts for 19% of Spain’s GDP.

He urged the EU to stop looking “the other way” following a major police crackdown on the ballot that Madrid had declared illegal.

At least 92 people were confirmed injured out of a total of 844 who needed medical attention, Catalan authorities said.

Helmeted police armed with batons moved in en masse early on Sunday to seal off polling stations and seize ballot boxes, sparking clashes.

Videos posted on social media showed police dragging voters from polling stations by their hair, throwing people down stairs and attacking Catalan firefighters who were protecting polling stations.

The interior ministry said 33 police required treatment as a result of the clashes.