New York will benefit at London’s expense after Brexit, says Diamond

Earlier, Atlas Mara reported that first-half net income to June rose to a record $11.5m from $1.2m a year earlier. Its share price has rebounded 36% in 2017 after sliding 82% between its initial public offering in 2013 and the end of last year, as commodity prices and local currencies slumped. Its biggest investment is a stake in Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN).

"We’ve delivered what we promised," Diamond said, adding that Atlas Mara is on track to more than double 2016’s full-year profit, which was $8.4m.

With cost-cutting and a head count reduction, Atlas Mara says it will save about $20m this year. Next year, it wants to take a controlling stake in UBN and have the bank expand by potentially buying another Nigerian lender.

"A core part of growing the balance sheet are the opportunities for UBN to make acquisitions," Kenroy Dowers, Atlas Mara’s group MD for strategy and investments, said on the same call. "We’re not indicating there’s a specific target in mind. But we do believe Nigeria is key to our strategy and we clearly want to increase our position there."

Dubai’s contribution

Atlas Mara’s treasury and markets business in the United Arab Emirates is another focus area with the group expecting the Dubai Financial Services Authority to authorise its operations before year end. Total revenue from this unit amounted to $27.5m in the first half, which equates to 23% of the group’s total income.

The markets and treasury operations are a mix of bond business, including sovereign bonds, and currency services such as hedging, Diamond said. There’s no proprietary trading and with other banks retreating from emerging markets, there’s "lots more to go" for this business, he said.

Having completed the sale of a 42% stake in Atlas Mara to Fairfax Africa last month, Diamond now has the capital to pursue his African and Middle Eastern ambitions. The board of Atlas Mara will change as Fairfax Africa assigns four directors and further announcements on that will be made by October, Diamond said. With cash in the bank and new partners on board, "we’ll aspire to be as fabulous as we can be".

Bloomberg