Brexit squeeze slowdown shows signs of spreading
The UK’s budget deficit widens on stalling tax revenue and rising interest
London — The Brexit squeeze on British consumers has hurt the government’s finances as well as retailers, according to data on Tuesday, indicating that the economy’s slowdown at the start of 2017 is being felt more broadly.
A stalling of sales tax revenue, a barometer of the economy, helped to widen Britain’s budget deficit by more than expected, official data showed on Tuesday. A separate survey showed business confidence among retailers declined at the fastest pace since 2012, which was the previous time Britain flirted with recession.
The economy was barely ruffled by the shock vote to leave the EU. But a steady rise in inflation since the referendum in June 2016, combined with weak wage growth, has slowed its momentum in 2017.
Official figures due on Thursday are expected to confirm that the pace of growth more than halved in the first three months of 2017, in contrast with strong growth in the eurozone.
Tuesday’s data "show the public finances have started to feel the effects of the economic slowdown, which will likely continue to feed through to softer revenue growth", said HSBC economist Elizabeth Martins.
The headline budget deficit measure rose 13% to £10.4bn in April, the first month of the fiscal year, the Office for National Statistics said. The figure was higher than all forecasts from economists polled by Reuters.
As well as slow growth in tax revenue — payments of income tax rose little more than 1% from a year earlier — the overshoot reflected a sharp jump in interest payments on British government bonds, some of which are linked to inflation.
Prime Minister Theresa May wants to eliminate the budget deficit by the middle of the next decade. Martins said running down the shortfall might prove trickier than in the past because many of the easier savings measures had already been made.
The scale of the challenge has been illustrated by the uproar over May’s plans to shift more of the cost of caring for elderly people from taxpayers to homeowners. On Monday, May softened the plan by saying she would make sure there was a limit on the amount people would have to spend.
The uncertainty about how sharply Britain’s economy would slow was taking a toll on retailers’ investment and hiring plans, the Confederation of British Industry said.
Its monthly retail sales balance slid back to +2 in May from +38 in April, a four-month low and worse than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.
"It’s clear that households are increasingly feeling the pinch, as rising inflation pushes down on real earnings," confederation economist Alpesh Paleja said.
Also on Tuesday, accountants EY said Britain continued to attract foreign investment but there were warning signs that Brexit might hurt its appeal.
Britain remained the number one location for foreign direct investment in Europe in 2016, ahead of Germany, according to a survey conducted by EY. But Germany extended its lead in terms of securing new investment — rather than expansion of existing projects.
Almost one-third of global investors expected Britain’s attractiveness to deteriorate over the coming three years,
EY said.
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.