Theresa May makes U-turn on elderly care after backlash

Labour uses the flip-flop as ammunition to stir Brexit fear

23 May 2017 - 05:12 Agency Staff
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Wrexham, Wales, on Monday. Picture: REUTERS

Gresford — British Prime Minister Theresa May amended an unpopular campaign proposal on Monday for elderly care just days after unveiling it, prompting accusations that she could not be relied upon in Brexit negotiations.

She came under fire following a speech in Wales, where her Conservatives are hoping to make historic gains against the opposition Labour party in the June 8 general election.

In the speech she announced a cap on the amount people would be asked to pay, which was in response to a backlash against proposals in her party’s manifesto on paying for elderly care. "We are proposing the right funding model for social care. We will make sure there’s an absolute limit on what people need to pay," she told supporters in Gresford, Wales. May said "nothing has changed" when questioned by journalists on the announcement.

The initial proposal did not include an upper limit, leaving it open to accusations that people could be forced to use their assets to pay for care. She did not detail how much the limit on elderly care would be.

Labour said her change of heart had thrown her campaign into "chaos and confusion", just four days after the Conservative Party manifesto was published.

"You can’t trust the Tories — if this is how they handle their own manifesto, how will they cope with the Brexit negotiations?" said Andrew Gwynne, Labour’s election co-ordinator.

Reuters

Britain’s exit bill tops EU’s tough divorce position

EU’s chief Brexit negotiator says London must settle its accounts — some estimates put as high as €100bn — to ‘build trust’
13 hours ago

May promises UK voters a clean break from the EU

Theresa May confirms she will ‘reduce and control’ EU migration and stop making ‘vast’ contributions to Brussels
4 days ago

We will use Brexit as an opportunity to strengthen workers’ rights

Legal rights to time off work for bereaved parents and a higher living wage are some changes British business can expect from a Conservative ...
7 days ago

