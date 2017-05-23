Theresa May makes U-turn on elderly care after backlash

Gresford — British Prime Minister Theresa May amended an unpopular campaign proposal on Monday for elderly care just days after unveiling it, prompting accusations that she could not be relied upon in Brexit negotiations.

She came under fire following a speech in Wales, where her Conservatives are hoping to make historic gains against the opposition Labour party in the June 8 general election.

In the speech she announced a cap on the amount people would be asked to pay, which was in response to a backlash against proposals in her party’s manifesto on paying for elderly care. "We are proposing the right funding model for social care. We will make sure there’s an absolute limit on what people need to pay," she told supporters in Gresford, Wales. May said "nothing has changed" when questioned by journalists on the announcement.

The initial proposal did not include an upper limit, leaving it open to accusations that people could be forced to use their assets to pay for care. She did not detail how much the limit on elderly care would be.

Labour said her change of heart had thrown her campaign into "chaos and confusion", just four days after the Conservative Party manifesto was published.

"You can’t trust the Tories — if this is how they handle their own manifesto, how will they cope with the Brexit negotiations?" said Andrew Gwynne, Labour’s election co-ordinator.

Reuters