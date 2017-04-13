US ties worse under Trump, says Putin

"Our meeting [on Wednesday] comes at an important moment in our relationship, so that we can further clarify areas of common objectives, areas of common interest — even where our tactical approaches may be different — and further clarify areas of sharp difference so that we can better understand why these differences exist," he said.

Tillerson was expected to challenge Russia to distance itself from Assad and his Iranian backers and to work with Washington’s western and Arab allies to find a political solution to the conflict with Syria under new leadership.

Lavrov said Moscow was hoping to understand Washington’s "real intentions" and warned Moscow considered it "fundamentally important" to prevent more "unlawful" US strikes against Syria. He said the visit, the first to Moscow by a senior Trump administration official, was a chance to clarify the prospects for co-operation "above all on the formation of a broad antiterrorist front".

Despite hopes of an improvement in ties under Trump, the talks look set to be dominated by the war of words over Syria — where more than 320,000 people have died in six years of war.

US officials have suggested Russian forces may have colluded in the latest atrocity blamed on Assad’s regime and it remained unclear if Tillerson will be invited to meet Putin.

On the eve of the talks, far from trying to calm tempers, both sides escalated their rhetoric as the US tried to prise Moscow and Damascus apart.

Putin accused Assad’s opponents of planning to stage chemical attacks to be blamed on Damascus in order to lure the US deeper into the conflict.

The Kremlin leader again slammed the US missile strike and angrily rejected the allegation that Assad’s forces were behind the suspected chemical attack on the town of Khan Sheikhun that left 87 civilians dead including children.