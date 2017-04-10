Rex Tillerson’s Russian trip will test the likelihood of an end to the Syrian war

Tillerson said on Thursday that Russia had "failed in its responsibility" to remove Syria’s chemical weapons under a 2013 agreement, which he argued showed Russia was either complicit with the gas attacks or "simply incompetent".

Securing a Russian commitment on eliminating Assad’s chemical weapons is likely to be first on his agenda, said Evelyn Farkas, a former deputy assistant secretary of defence in the Obama administration.

Russian leverage

The Russian talks will be a major test of Tillerson’s diplomatic skills. As a former CEO of Exxon Mobil, he has experience doing business in Russia, but no background in the often public negotiations that international diplomacy requires.

It also is unclear whether Trump, who has expressed skepticism of multilateral institutions such as the European Union and United Nations, will have patience for the protracted negotiations that a comprehensive deal on Syria would require.

Russia condemned the US missile strike as illegal and Putin said it would harm US-Russia ties. Moscow also said it would keep military channels of communication open with Washington, but would not exchange any information through them.

It was an unforeseen turn of events for Trump, who praised Putin repeatedly during last year’s election campaign and said he would like to work more closely with Russia to defeat Islamic State. Just a little more than a week ago, top administration officials were signaling that removing Assad is no longer a US priority.

But one senior official said it was significant that Russia suspended, and did not cancel, cooperation with the United States after the American air strike. Nor did Lavrov cancel Tillerson’s visit to Moscow, suggesting that Russia may be willing to tolerate the single strike. As of this weekend, the talks were still on.

"They’re going to try to draw a line around this incident," said Alexander Vershbow, a former US ambassador to Russia during the George W. Bush administration. "They are still not giving up on working with the Trump administration."

The Trump administration also wants to keep the focus in Syria on defeating Islamic State rather than opening a conflict with Russia or Syria’s government.

Another US official said one hope was that Moscow would see Tillerson’s visit and a discussion about how to co-operate to stop Assad’s use of banned weapons as a tacit acknowledgment of Russia’s great power status, one of Putin’s main ambitions.

"The strikes aren’t necessarily a bad thing for Russia," said Andrew Tabler, a fellow with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. "Russia’s had a very hard time getting President Assad to come to the negotiating table in any kind of meaningful way."

Now, Tabler said, the Russians can point to more US strikes as the price of further intransigence by Assad.

Reuters