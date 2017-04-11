Putin stands by ally Assad after chemical attack as Tillerson heads to Moscow
Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday warned of future chemical weapons "provocation" in Syria to frame President Bashar al-Assad, just as Washington’s top diplomat arrived for talks in Moscow.
"We have information from various sources that such provocation — I cannot call them otherwise — are being prepared in other regions of Syria, including in the southern outskirts of Damascus, where they are again planning to throw some kind of substance and accuse Syrian official authorities of using it," Putin said at a televised press conference.
He also said he expected the US to launch more air strikes.
He repeated his assertion that Russia was set to appeal to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and "call on the international community to thoroughly investigate such incidents".
Putin insisted that reports over the suspected chemical attack in Syria that killed up to 80 people in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun last week were reminiscent of the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, justified by the alleged existence of weapons of mass destruction.
"This ended with the country’s destruction, with the growth of the terrorist threat and the appearance of the Islamic State on the international stage, no more, no less," he said.
Russia’s defence ministry also said it had information that rebel fighters were bringing "poisonous substances" to the areas around the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhun and Eastern Ghuta, among other places. "The goal of these actions is to create yet another reason to accuse the Syrian government of using chemical weapons and provoke new strikes by the US," it said in a statement.
The latest claims came as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson touched down in Russia to confront the Kremlin over its support for Assad on the first visit by a senior member of Trump’s administration.
Tillerson had met with Group of Seven (G-7) ministers and Middle Eastern allies in Italy earlier.
Putin said Russia and Syria were being portrayed as a "common enemy" in a bid to bring together the US and its Western allies after many leaders criticised Trump ahead of his election. "We are ready to tolerate this, but we hope that this will nonetheless lead to some kind of positive cooperation trend," he said.
Moscow has sought to deflect blame from its long-time ally Assad over the alleged chemical attack and says Syrian jets struck a rebel arms depot where "toxic substances" were being put inside bombs.
Following on from the Tillerson visit, Moscow has announced Lavrov will host three-way talks with his counterparts from Syria and Iran later this week.
Tillerson carried a message from G-7 powers endorsing a joint call for Russia to abandon Assad.
"It is clear to us the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end," Tillerson said before departing for Moscow. "We hope that the Russian government concludes that they have aligned themselves with an unreliable partner in Bashar al-Assad."
He said Russia had failed in its role as sponsor of a 2013 deal under which Assad promised to give up his chemical arsenal.
"These agreements stipulated Russia as the guarantor of a Syria free of chemical weapons," Tillerson said. "It is unclear whether Russia failed to take this obligation seriously and whether Russia has been incompetent. But this distinction doesn’t much matter to the dead. We can’t let this happen again."
Turning Point
Tillerson is a former boss of oil company Exxon Mobil which has gigantic projects in Russia. He was awarded Russia’s "Order of Friendship" by Putin in 2013.
He is due to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday. The Kremlin has said Tillerson has no meeting scheduled with Putin this trip, although some Russian media have reported such a meeting may nevertheless take place.
Western countries have been calling for Assad to leave power since 2011, the start of a civil war that has killed at least 400,000 people and created the world’s worst refugee crisis.
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.