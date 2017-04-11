Group of Seven ministers to push Russia to end support for Assad

Several rounds of UN-backed peace talks have failed to end the conflict, which has killed more than 320,000 people since March 2011.

The G-7 gathering in the Tuscan city of Lucca brought foreign ministers from the US as well as Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan to the 15th-century Ducal Palace.

The ministers, ushered out of the Tuscan sunshine and into the fresco-decorated palace for their first working session, were set to go on a walking tour of the city’s historic centre later before a working dinner in the majestic Palazzo Orsetti.

Washington’s retaliation was slammed by Iran and North Korea and put it on a direct diplomatic collision course with Moscow, where Tillerson heads on Tuesday for talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

The US urged Russia on Sunday to rein in the Syrian regime, warning that any further chemical attacks would be "very damaging" to their relationship and suggesting any peace deal would be difficult with Assad in power.

"We need to make it clear to Putin that the time to back Assad has gone," Johnson said on Monday, warning that Putin was "damaging Russia" by supporting Assad. He called on Moscow to do "everything possible to bring about a political settlement in Syria and work with the rest of the international community to ensure that the shocking events of the last week are never repeated".

Tillerson would "deliver that clear and co-ordinated message to the Russians", he said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said the pressing task for the G-7 was to "find a political solution, a political transition" in Syria, particularly if the West wanted to triumph over the so-called Islamic State.

"The fight against terrorism cannot be effective if we do not link it to resolving the Syrian situation," he said.

Italy has arranged a last-minute meeting on Tuesday between the G-7 ministers and their counterparts from Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Italian media said the aim was "to avert a dangerous military escalation".

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said he told Tillerson Tokyo supported the US in its push to "deter the spread and use of chemical weapons". They also discussed the North Korean nuclear threat.

Japan hopes the US response on Syria will also put pressure on the isolated country, which is showing signs of preparing for its sixth nuclear test and more test-firings of ballistic missiles.

"We agreed that the role of China is extremely important. Japan and the US will jointly call on China to play a bigger role," Kishida said.

"We rededicate ourselves to holding to account any and all who commit crimes against the innocents anywhere in the world," Tillerson said at a Second World War Nazi massacre site in Sant’Anna di Stazzema near Lucca.

AFP