Edward Snowden can stay a while longer, says Russia

18 January 2017 - 09:56 AM Alexander Winning
Edward Snowden. Picture: REUTERS
Moscow — Former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden has been given leave to remain in Russia for another couple of years, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Snowden’s residency in Russia has just been extended by another couple of years," the spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said in a post on Facebook.

Snowden, a former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor who is wanted for leaking classified information, has been in Russia since June 2013.

Moscow’s announcement comes shortly after US President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, a former US Army soldier who is in jail for leaking classified information.

Ukraine charges Russia with sponsoring terrorism

Ukraine also asks the International Court of Justice to order full reparation for the 2014 downing of flight MH17
Gwede Mantashe expresses concern about DA’s international relations

ANC secretary general says he is worried that the DA’s relationships with Taiwan and Israel are undermining government policy
Salacious Trump dossier forces business spies to break cover

"Survival", George Smiley said, "is an infinite capacity for suspicion."
