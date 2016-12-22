World / Americas

Snowden continues contacts with Russian intelligence — report

22 December 2016 - 18:19 PM Agency Staff
In this file photo US National Security Agency whistle-blower Edward Snowden, an analyst with a US defence contractor, is pictured during an interview with the Guardian in Hong Kong. Picture: REUTERS
In this file photo US National Security Agency whistle-blower Edward Snowden, an analyst with a US defence contractor, is pictured during an interview with the Guardian in Hong Kong. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden "has had and continues to have contact" with Russian intelligence services, according to newly declassified portions of a house intelligence committee report released on Thursday.

The new material also said the Pentagon found 13 undisclosed "high risk" security issues caused by Snowden’s disclosure to media outlets of tens of thousands of the US eavesdropping agency’s most sensitive documents.

If the Chinese or Russians obtained access to materials related to these issues, "American troops will be at greater risk in any future conflict," the report said.

Snowden lives in Moscow under an asylum deal after his leaks of classified information in 2013 that triggered an international furore over the reach of US spy operations.

Reuters

Trump rejects CIA conclusion Russia intervened in US election

Trump’s office responds by exaggerating his margin of victory and attacking the US intelligence community’s work on Iraq — but avoiding conclusion ...
World
11 days ago

CIA concludes Russia intervened to help Trump win US election

The CIA has concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help President-elect Donald Trump win the White House, and not just to undermine ...
World
12 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Snowden continues contacts with Russian ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump’s turnaround tactician to shepherd him ...
World / Americas
3.
Whistle-blowers will be rewarded, promises ...
World / Africa
4.
Final convoys of rebels and their families set to ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Syrian rebels, government say new deal reached to secure Aleppo evacuation
World / Middle East

Putin personally supervised hack attack on Hillary Clinton, say US officials
World

Trump’s top diplomat: an oil man with deep ties to Putin
World / Americas

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.