World / Asia

India to require drugmakers to annually audit suppliers

20 September 2023 - 16:56
by Krishna N Das
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
India-made cough syrups have been linked to 141 children’s deaths worldwide. Picture: 123RF/dolgachov
India-made cough syrups have been linked to 141 children’s deaths worldwide. Picture: 123RF/dolgachov

New Delhi — India will make it mandatory for drugmakers to audit their raw material suppliers at least once a year, according to a government document, tightening rules after India-made cough syrups were linked to 141 children’s deaths worldwide.

The new mandate, along with additional testing rules for cough syrup exports implemented in June, shows that India is seeking to reassure buyers about the safety of its $42bn pharmaceuticals industry, one of the world’s largest.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and other health agencies linked contaminated India-made cough syrups to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia, 65 in Uzbekistan and at least six in Cameroon over the past year.

India’s federal drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, conveyed the decision on mandatory audits for raw material and packaging material suppliers in a meeting with industry representatives on September 15, according to a presentation seen by Reuters.

Drugmakers will have to do an audit of their raw materials and packaging suppliers “at least once in a year”, the presentation said. Now such audits are done occasionally after events, such as a product recall, it said.

India’s health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some Indian drugmakers were buying ingredients from suppliers who did not have a licence to sell pharmaceutical-grade products, Reuters has reported. The drugmakers have denied allegations that their products were responsible for deaths.

Drugmakers will also have to inform their licencing authorities, generally the drug regulator of the state where they are based, of all product recalls, the document showed.

Health experts have previously criticised the lack of data on product recalls after some Indian companies were given drug export licences by their home state, despite previous violations in other states.

The WHO says the death of 12 children in India in late 2019 after consuming contaminated cough syrup may have been the start of a wave of poisoning by the India-made medicines. In all the cases, the syrups were found to contain high levels of the toxin diethylene glycol (DEG), and/or a related chemical, ethylene glycol.

Through the new regulatory steps for pharma products, India wants to build “trust and confidence on quality” and reduce “product failure”, among other things, the presentation said.

Separately, the trade ministry has been holding workshops across the country for drugmakers to “review the regulatory perspectives on DEG contamination and discuss the current regulations in place to prevent it”, according to a statement from the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), a ministry-backed trade body.

“Maintaining the quality of pharmaceutical products is crucial to guaranteeing the patient’s safety, failing which could have long-term ramifications for the global public’s confidence in Indian medicines,” Pharmexcil said. “The Indian pharma units, especially the small companies sector, are facing new challenges under resource-poor settings to meet global as well as domestic healthcare expectations.”

Reuters

Gambian families sue over fatal cough syrup

Parents take legal action against Gambia’s government after 20 children die from toxic medication made in India
World
2 months ago

Gambia strengthens controls on medicines from India

At least 70 children died in Gambia in 2022 due to acute kidney injury that doctors have linked to adulterated cough syrups from India
Companies
3 months ago

India to require tests of cough syrups for export

Medicines being shipped abroad from June 1 must be certified by government laboratories
World
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Haitian gang chief seeks to oust prime minister
World / Americas
2.
Israel closes border crossing with Gaza as ...
World / Middle East
3.
After decriminalisation, LGBTQ+ Indians fight for ...
World / Asia
4.
India to require drugmakers to annually audit ...
World / Asia
5.
Sunak set to delay net zero policies
World / Europe

Related Articles

Indian firms linked to cough syrup deaths had received warnings

World / Asia

Riemann Labs faces probe after cough syrup deaths

World / Asia

India suspends licence of fourth cough syrup maker linked to child deaths

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.