World / Asia

India suspends licence of fourth cough syrup maker linked to child deaths

01 August 2023 - 18:41 Sakshi Dayal and Shivam Patel
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/dolgachov
Picture: 123RF/dolgachov

New Delhi — The Indian government has ordered a drugmaker that makes cough syrup linked to the deaths of at least six children in Cameroon to stop manufacturing, it said on Tuesday, the fourth Indian company to face a crackdown over tainted medicines.

The move comes as Indian regulators step up inspections at drugmakers after cough syrups made in the country were linked to the deaths of dozens of children overseas, denting India’s image as the “pharmacy of the world”.

Riemann Labs, based in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, was ordered to stop manufacturing activities after an inspection by central and state drug regulators, deputy health minister Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Indian parliament.

Rajesh Bhatia, one of the three directors at Riemann Labs, according to the company’s website, said by phone he was not aware of the matter. He did not answer further questions and his phone was later unreachable.

India has suspended manufacturing licences for three cough syrup makers so far. Pawar did specify if Riemann’s licence was also suspended.

Cough syrups made by two of the three firms were linked to the deaths of 89 children in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year. The companies deny any wrongdoing.

The World Health Organisation said last month that a batch of cough and cold syrup sold in Cameroon under the brand name Naturcold contained extremely high levels of a toxic ingredient.

The agency has sought help from Indian authorities to establish the origins of the syrup.

Pawar did not name the cough syrup sold by Reimann in Cameroon.

India has tightened its testing of cough syrup exports since June, making it mandatory for companies to obtain a certificate of analysis from a government laboratory before exporting products.

Reuters

India asks Tesla to tie local companies up with its Chinese partners

Electric carmaker asked to emulate Apple by finding local joint venture associates
Companies
2 hours ago

Women bear the brunt of extreme heat, researchers say

‘Extreme heat is quietly but profoundly brutalising women worldwide’
World
3 days ago

India drug exports surge amid cough syrup scandal

Despite child deaths linked to India-made medication, US demand fuels Indian pharma’s $27bn in sales
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
India suspends licence of fourth cough syrup ...
World / Asia
2.
New twist as Mozambique leader Nyusi claims ...
World / Africa
3.
Myanmar junta grants Suu Kyi partial pardon
World / Asia
4.
Ukrainians crowd estuary seeking respite from war
World / Europe
5.
Coup in Niger will further damage Macron’s Africa ...
News

Related Articles

India drug exports surge amid cough syrup scandal

Companies / Healthcare

Gambian families sue over fatal cough syrup

World / Africa

Gambia strengthens controls on medicines from India

Companies / Healthcare

India to require tests of cough syrups for export

World / Asia

Toxic Indian cough syrup turns up in Micronesia

World

India bans firms from using propylene glycol after cough syrup deaths

World / Asia

This is how cough syrup gets poisoned

World

India may issue alert on Marion cough syrup exports after toxins found

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.