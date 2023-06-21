Japan springs to action after dire report on women’s participation in society

Meanwhile, the yen won some respite as risk aversion prompted profit-taking on very crowded short positions
Maize imports of our neighbour to the north could rise markedly in the 2023/24 marketing year
The high court rescinds far-reaching judgment that scuppered minister’s plans for determining where doctors work
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Carmakers are knocking at the doors of new producers such as Madagascar and Mozambique
Most food and nonalcoholic beverages categories recorded lower annual inflation rates in May, apart from sugar, sweets and desserts, and cold beverages
Absa is working on power projects for more than 2,000MW with R45bn in projects to come
Investors, particularly those overseas, are putting pressure on Japanese firms to diversify boards, which are skewed towards older men
Flyhalf likely to take his place in the Rugby Championship opener
The top 5 trends to enliven the dreariest of days
Tokyo — Japan plans to “aggressively” push for women's participation in society, especially in politics, top government spokesperson Matsuno Hirokazu said on Wednesday after an annual report showed the country was struggling to narrow the gender gap.
The World Economic Forum report measuring gender parity ranked Japan 125th out of 146 countries this year, compared with 116th in last year's report.
“We need to humbly accept our country’s current situation,” Matsuno, the chief cabinet secretary, told reporters during a briefing.
In economic participation and opportunity, a category that examines labour force participation, wage equality and income showed, Japan was 123th, the lowest among East Asian and the Pacific countries.
Its gender parity in political empowerment was one of the lowest-ranked in the world, at 138th, behind China, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
Only two out of 19 cabinet ministers under Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and roughly 10% of Lower House legislators are women.
Investors, particularly those overseas, are cranking up the pressure on Japanese businesses to diversify their boards, which traditionally are skewed towards older men.
Norges Bank Investment Management, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, will oppose the appointment of a board chairs for Japanese companies that do not have female board members, the Nikkei business daily reported in April.
Kishida laid out gender-equality initiative earlier in June, aiming to have at least 30% of top companies’ executive positions occupied by women by the end of the decade, from 2.2% in July 2022.
Voters and activists have also pushed politicians to take action. Earlier in June, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party compiled a plan to raise the percentage of its female legislators to 30%.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Japan springs to action after dire report on women’s participation in society
Investors, particularly those overseas, are putting pressure on Japanese firms to diversify boards, which are skewed towards older men
Tokyo — Japan plans to “aggressively” push for women's participation in society, especially in politics, top government spokesperson Matsuno Hirokazu said on Wednesday after an annual report showed the country was struggling to narrow the gender gap.
The World Economic Forum report measuring gender parity ranked Japan 125th out of 146 countries this year, compared with 116th in last year's report.
“We need to humbly accept our country’s current situation,” Matsuno, the chief cabinet secretary, told reporters during a briefing.
In economic participation and opportunity, a category that examines labour force participation, wage equality and income showed, Japan was 123th, the lowest among East Asian and the Pacific countries.
Its gender parity in political empowerment was one of the lowest-ranked in the world, at 138th, behind China, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
Only two out of 19 cabinet ministers under Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and roughly 10% of Lower House legislators are women.
Investors, particularly those overseas, are cranking up the pressure on Japanese businesses to diversify their boards, which traditionally are skewed towards older men.
Norges Bank Investment Management, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, will oppose the appointment of a board chairs for Japanese companies that do not have female board members, the Nikkei business daily reported in April.
Kishida laid out gender-equality initiative earlier in June, aiming to have at least 30% of top companies’ executive positions occupied by women by the end of the decade, from 2.2% in July 2022.
Voters and activists have also pushed politicians to take action. Earlier in June, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party compiled a plan to raise the percentage of its female legislators to 30%.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Japan Inc draws in hordes of investors as it rings the changes
South Korea and Japan repair relations as China looms
Japanese women hope for faster gains to close pay gap
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.