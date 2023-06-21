World / Asia

Japan springs to action after dire report on women’s participation in society

Investors, particularly those overseas, are putting pressure on Japanese firms to diversify boards, which are skewed towards older men

21 June 2023 - 11:49 Satoshi Sugiyama and Pasit Kongkunakornkul
Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON
Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Tokyo — Japan plans to “aggressively” push for women's participation in society, especially in politics, top government spokesperson Matsuno Hirokazu said on Wednesday after an annual report showed the country was struggling to narrow the gender gap.

The World Economic Forum report measuring gender parity ranked Japan 125th out of 146 countries this year, compared with 116th in last year's report.

“We need to humbly accept our country’s current situation,” Matsuno, the chief cabinet secretary, told reporters during a briefing.

In economic participation and opportunity, a category that examines labour force participation, wage equality and income showed, Japan was 123th, the lowest among East Asian and the Pacific countries.

Its gender parity in political empowerment was one of the lowest-ranked in the world, at 138th, behind China, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Only two out of 19 cabinet ministers under Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and roughly 10% of Lower House legislators are women.

Investors, particularly those overseas, are cranking up the pressure on Japanese businesses to diversify their boards, which traditionally are skewed towards older men.

Norges Bank Investment Management, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, will oppose the appointment of a board chairs for Japanese companies that do not have female board members, the Nikkei business daily reported in April.

Kishida laid out gender-equality initiative earlier in June, aiming to have at least 30% of top companies’ executive positions occupied by women by the end of the decade, from 2.2% in July 2022.

Voters and activists have also pushed politicians to take action. Earlier in June, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party compiled a plan to raise the percentage of its female legislators to 30%.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russian soldier rewarded for destroying Leopard ...
World / Europe
2.
US ‘deeply concerned’ by China’s plans to open ...
World / Americas
3.
Vladimir Putin lectures African mediators on ...
World / Europe
4.
UK parliament condemns Johnson’s partygate lies
World / Europe
5.
Uganda school attack: UN experts say ADF funded ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Japan Inc draws in hordes of investors as it rings the changes

Companies

South Korea and Japan repair relations as China looms

World / Asia

Japanese women hope for faster gains to close pay gap

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.