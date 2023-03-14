Taiwan shows capabilities of new military drones

Some market participants are betting the sudden financial shock could cause the US Fed to pause interest-rate hikes
Electronic procurement ensures more bids can be submitted and means governments lose less money through corruption and waste
The DA caucus’s 69 ballots were all marked as spoilt because it is alleged the party's councillors were assigned a number and instructed to vote using that number — instead of the usual ‘X’
The insurance and investment group declared a final dividend of 51 cents per share, taking the full dividend for the year to 76 cents
Farmers and other role players in the value chain feel the squeeze of power crisis and myriad other factors
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Economists are concerned about funding and a lack of detail on how the government will promote renewable energy and create new green jobs
It is Cricket SA, not the ICC, that has allowed the sparse and poorly timed schedule to prevail
The Japanese company has a heritage of pushing the performance envelope when it comes to its small cars
Taichung — Taiwan showcased new models of its domestically produced military drones on Tuesday, saying they are essential to its “asymmetric warfare” capacity to make its forces more agile if they have to face a far larger Chinese military.
China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, has ramped up military activity near the democratically governed island to force it to accept Chinese sovereignty, despite Taiwan’s objections.
The war in Ukraine has lent new urgency to the island’s military's efforts to bolster defence, including a push to develop drones.
In a rare display of its drone capabilities, the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), showed off its latest models, including the Albatross II surveillance drone, and combat drones that operate with global positioning system satellites.
NCSIST head Art Chang said the war in Ukraine had focused attention on drones, and his institution had teamed up with Taiwan companies to build a “national team” to develop military drones.
Taiwan’s military has announced a partnership with companies aimed at producing 3,000 drones in 2024.
Chi Li-Pin, director of aeronautical systems research division for NCSIST, said the armed forces should increase their adoption of drones in their strategies.
“I hope our national troops can familiarise themselves with this weapon of asymmetric warfare and use them boldly,” he said.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has championed the idea of “asymmetric warfare” to make Taiwan's forces more mobile and harder to attack.
Taiwan’s armed forces are well equipped but still dwarfed by China’s.
Among the drones on display was an attack drone with loitering munitions that can cruise towards a target before plummeting at velocity and detonating on impact.
China had sent its drones to areas close to Taiwan to test its responses, the island's defence ministry has said.
In 2022 Taiwan shot down a civilian drone that entered its airspace near an islet off the Chinese coast.
The defence ministry said this week that China was quickly building up its combat capacity with drones, including swarms of flying robots.
In response, Taiwan would focus on developing its combat and surveillance drones, as well as anti-drone systems, the ministry said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Taiwan shows capabilities of new military drones
The war in Ukraine has lent new urgency to the island’s efforts to boost defence, including the use of drones, as China steps up military activity in the area
Taichung — Taiwan showcased new models of its domestically produced military drones on Tuesday, saying they are essential to its “asymmetric warfare” capacity to make its forces more agile if they have to face a far larger Chinese military.
China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, has ramped up military activity near the democratically governed island to force it to accept Chinese sovereignty, despite Taiwan’s objections.
The war in Ukraine has lent new urgency to the island’s military's efforts to bolster defence, including a push to develop drones.
In a rare display of its drone capabilities, the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), showed off its latest models, including the Albatross II surveillance drone, and combat drones that operate with global positioning system satellites.
NCSIST head Art Chang said the war in Ukraine had focused attention on drones, and his institution had teamed up with Taiwan companies to build a “national team” to develop military drones.
Taiwan’s military has announced a partnership with companies aimed at producing 3,000 drones in 2024.
Chi Li-Pin, director of aeronautical systems research division for NCSIST, said the armed forces should increase their adoption of drones in their strategies.
“I hope our national troops can familiarise themselves with this weapon of asymmetric warfare and use them boldly,” he said.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has championed the idea of “asymmetric warfare” to make Taiwan's forces more mobile and harder to attack.
Taiwan’s armed forces are well equipped but still dwarfed by China’s.
Among the drones on display was an attack drone with loitering munitions that can cruise towards a target before plummeting at velocity and detonating on impact.
China had sent its drones to areas close to Taiwan to test its responses, the island's defence ministry has said.
In 2022 Taiwan shot down a civilian drone that entered its airspace near an islet off the Chinese coast.
The defence ministry said this week that China was quickly building up its combat capacity with drones, including swarms of flying robots.
In response, Taiwan would focus on developing its combat and surveillance drones, as well as anti-drone systems, the ministry said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
UK approves big increase in submarine-related exports to Taiwan
North Korean leader orders drills to respond to ‘real war’
Saudi-Iran detente a setback for Israel’s efforts to isolate Tehran
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.