Auckland braces for ‘most serious storm this century’ — Cyclone Gabrielle

The load-shedding crisis is expected to be the key issue in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address
Rather than accuse business of moaning, the president should lend an ear and fix what scares off investors
Municipalities have to spend more while income drops as lack of access to electricity contributes to poverty
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Cash generated from operations dropped by 61.2% as global macroeconomic conditions hit the steel producer
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
195 countries have adopted ambitious UN targets to halt biodiversity loss and protect poor farmers
Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
Novelist Hanif Kureishi uses voice recognition technology to blog after becoming paralysed as a result of an injury
Wellington — Residents of Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, are being asked to prepare for further bad weather as a system described as potentially “the most serious storm to impact New Zealand this century” is forecast to hit in coming days.
The warnings come less than two weeks after Auckland was hit by historic levels of rain, which killed four people, caused widespread flooding, landslides and a cleanup bill in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) said it was working with MetService, the meteorological agency, to track the storm, dubbed Cyclone Gabrielle. It said residents should check in with neighbours, family and friends who might need help preparing for the storm.
Gabrielle is sitting in the Coral Sea, but is forecast to track south towards Aotearoa, New Zealand, over the next few days and near the North Island on Monday. Forecasters expected to it bring heavy rain to the upper North Island, including Auckland, cause severe gales, large waves and storm surges.
New Zealand weather forecaster WeatherWatch.co.nz said the cyclone, which will most likely become a Category 3 cyclone this weekend, will reach the country between Sunday and Tuesday. Category 3 storms have winds of 119-157 kilometres per hour, with gusts up to 224kph.
“If this current modelling comes true, this will likely be the most serious storm to impact New Zealand this century — especially with Auckland being in the mix for a potential direct hit,” WeatherWatch said Wednesday.
It added that the potential weather event would be concerning even if had Auckland not recently experienced serious flooding.
Roughly one cyclone batters New Zealand each year. However, MetService said the characteristics and structure of any tropical cyclone will change dramatically by the time it reaches New Zealand, and it will almost certainly be reclassified as an ex-tropical cyclone.
“Reclassification as an ex-tropical cyclone does not necessarily mean the system has weakened,” MetService added.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Auckland braces for ‘most serious storm this century’ — Cyclone Gabrielle
New Zealand’s largest city faces heavy rain, severe gales and storm surges just two weeks after historic flooding caused widespread destruction
Wellington — Residents of Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, are being asked to prepare for further bad weather as a system described as potentially “the most serious storm to impact New Zealand this century” is forecast to hit in coming days.
The warnings come less than two weeks after Auckland was hit by historic levels of rain, which killed four people, caused widespread flooding, landslides and a cleanup bill in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) said it was working with MetService, the meteorological agency, to track the storm, dubbed Cyclone Gabrielle. It said residents should check in with neighbours, family and friends who might need help preparing for the storm.
Gabrielle is sitting in the Coral Sea, but is forecast to track south towards Aotearoa, New Zealand, over the next few days and near the North Island on Monday. Forecasters expected to it bring heavy rain to the upper North Island, including Auckland, cause severe gales, large waves and storm surges.
New Zealand weather forecaster WeatherWatch.co.nz said the cyclone, which will most likely become a Category 3 cyclone this weekend, will reach the country between Sunday and Tuesday. Category 3 storms have winds of 119-157 kilometres per hour, with gusts up to 224kph.
“If this current modelling comes true, this will likely be the most serious storm to impact New Zealand this century — especially with Auckland being in the mix for a potential direct hit,” WeatherWatch said Wednesday.
It added that the potential weather event would be concerning even if had Auckland not recently experienced serious flooding.
Roughly one cyclone batters New Zealand each year. However, MetService said the characteristics and structure of any tropical cyclone will change dramatically by the time it reaches New Zealand, and it will almost certainly be reclassified as an ex-tropical cyclone.
“Reclassification as an ex-tropical cyclone does not necessarily mean the system has weakened,” MetService added.
Reuters
Rains are ‘biggest non-earthquake event’ in New Zealand’s history
More heavy rain expected to hit swamped Auckland
More rain expected to fall on flood-ravaged Auckland
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Auckland floods put New Zealand prime minister to the test
Rains are ‘biggest non-earthquake event’ in New Zealand’s history
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.