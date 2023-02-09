World / Asia

Auckland braces for ‘most serious storm this century’ — Cyclone Gabrielle

New Zealand’s largest city faces heavy rain, severe gales and storm surges just two weeks after historic flooding caused widespread destruction

09 February 2023 - 09:06 Lucy Craymer
Cars are seen in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Auckland, New Zealand, on January 27 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Picture: REUTERS
Cars are seen in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Auckland, New Zealand, on January 27 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Picture: REUTERS

Wellington — Residents of Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, are being asked to prepare for further bad weather as a system described as potentially “the most serious storm to impact New Zealand this century” is forecast to hit in coming days.

The warnings come less than two weeks after Auckland was hit by historic levels of rain, which killed four people, caused widespread flooding, landslides and a cleanup bill in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) said it was working with MetService, the meteorological agency, to track the storm, dubbed Cyclone Gabrielle. It said residents should check in with neighbours, family and friends who might need help preparing for the storm.

Gabrielle is sitting in the Coral Sea, but is forecast to track south towards Aotearoa, New Zealand, over the next few days and near the North Island on Monday. Forecasters expected to it bring heavy rain to the upper North Island, including Auckland, cause severe gales, large waves and storm surges.

New Zealand weather forecaster WeatherWatch.co.nz said the cyclone, which will most likely become a Category 3 cyclone this weekend, will reach the country between Sunday and Tuesday. Category 3 storms have winds of 119-157 kilometres per hour, with gusts up to 224kph.

“If this current modelling comes true, this will likely be the most serious storm to impact New Zealand this century — especially with Auckland being in the mix for a potential direct hit,” WeatherWatch said Wednesday.

It added that the potential weather event would be concerning even if had Auckland not recently experienced serious flooding.

Roughly one cyclone batters New Zealand each year. However, MetService said the characteristics and structure of any tropical cyclone will change dramatically by the time it reaches New Zealand, and it will almost certainly be reclassified as an ex-tropical cyclone.

“Reclassification as an ex-tropical cyclone does not necessarily mean the system has weakened,” MetService added. 

Reuters

Rains are ‘biggest non-earthquake event’ in New Zealand’s history

The likelihood of more flooding is lower but the waterlogged ground means danger from landslides and falling trees
1 week ago

More heavy rain expected to hit swamped Auckland

North New Zealand residents told to prepare for onslaught of another storm
1 week ago

More rain expected to fall on flood-ravaged Auckland

Insurers counting the costs of what looks likely to be the country's most expensive weather event ever
1 week ago
