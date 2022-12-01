Pandemic restrictions force Chinese farmers to destroy crops

Crude gained further support after the Federal Reserve chair opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes
Humanity is trapped in a zero-sum mindset, but the greatest challenges we face — climate change, terrorism and pandemics — can be solved not by fighting each other, but by acting together
Eskom on Thursday attached the Emfuleni local municipality’s assets after obtaining a R1.3bn judgment against it.
A recent survey by the Social Research Foundation highlighting voters' support for the ANC and their trust of the DA may yet serve as the spur for a coalition government
Musk's Neuralink last held a public presentation more than a year ago
Absa’s PMI data showed that manufacturing activity expanded in November as business activity and new orders improved
The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
In the UK, a colder-than-normal winter is expected, though heavy rain and strong winds are less likely than in a typical December
An invigorated Tunisia claim a famous victory over France but still fail to go through to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar
Dreams of becoming Roark turn into infantile temper tantrums when he does not get his way
Beijing — China’s vegetable growers are ploughing their produce back into their fields or leaving it to rot, as widespread restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 cut off distribution channels and close markets.
Thousands of tonnes of vegetables are unsold in central Henan province, one of the country’s top producing regions, according to local media reports, charities and farmers, while farmers in northern Shandong province, another top growing region, are also unable to reach markets.
Despite a wave of unprecedented protests against tough measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, China has not relaxed restrictions on movement in many areas in response to record cases of the disease.
“I feel so bitter whenever I go to the land and can‘t help bursting into tears,” said a 36-year-old Henan farmer surnamed Wang, who has left his crop of yellow-heart cabbages in the ground to perish in imminent frosts.
Wang’s cabbage is usually sold in large cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Tianjin. This year, his merchant can’t reach his farm and he can only get 35c per half kilo compared with 80c last year.
“I would rather not sell it and leave it there,” he said.
The situation is worsened by a fragmented supply chain, where small farmers sell to middlemen who purchase for large wholesale markets in cities.
Many traders are unable to travel, restricted from leaving their homes and prevented from exiting motorways to reach rural areas or other cities.
“It’s not easy to get off the motorway, and then you’re required to quarantine. The cost is too high, so no-one dares to do it,” said a Shandong-based vegetable buyer surnamed Cui.
Cui typically sends up to 20 large trucks of cauliflower, cabbage and lettuce to markets daily in this season.
Now markets in major cities like Handan, Tianjin, and Shijiazhuang are all closed and growers in Shandong are also affected, he said.
“In Dezhou, vegetables are all being ploughed into the ground; celery, kale, cabbage — nobody wants them,” said Cui.
In Henan, where tough Covid-19 measures caused riots last month at the world’s largest iPhone factory, more than 900 farmers entered their details on a document circulated online to seek new customers.
Others shared videos on social media, showing them ploughing crops into the ground and comparing minimal prices for their produce with high retail prices in cities.
Henan produced 76-million tonnes of vegetables last year, or about 10% of the nation’s supply, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Tuesday it had launched an initiative to sell Henan vegetables at large wholesale markets, selling 4,677 tonnes last week.
It also set up a hotline to connect farmers with sellers, and said it would find cold storage facilities to stock winter vegetables.
Despite such efforts, vegetable prices are likely to go up during the Lunar New Year holiday next month, said Cui.
“The local government is too busy with the epidemic. Who cares about vegetables?” he asked.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Pandemic restrictions force Chinese farmers to destroy crops
Tough measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have cut off distribution channels and closed markets
Beijing — China’s vegetable growers are ploughing their produce back into their fields or leaving it to rot, as widespread restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 cut off distribution channels and close markets.
Thousands of tonnes of vegetables are unsold in central Henan province, one of the country’s top producing regions, according to local media reports, charities and farmers, while farmers in northern Shandong province, another top growing region, are also unable to reach markets.
Despite a wave of unprecedented protests against tough measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, China has not relaxed restrictions on movement in many areas in response to record cases of the disease.
“I feel so bitter whenever I go to the land and can‘t help bursting into tears,” said a 36-year-old Henan farmer surnamed Wang, who has left his crop of yellow-heart cabbages in the ground to perish in imminent frosts.
Wang’s cabbage is usually sold in large cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Tianjin. This year, his merchant can’t reach his farm and he can only get 35c per half kilo compared with 80c last year.
“I would rather not sell it and leave it there,” he said.
The situation is worsened by a fragmented supply chain, where small farmers sell to middlemen who purchase for large wholesale markets in cities.
Many traders are unable to travel, restricted from leaving their homes and prevented from exiting motorways to reach rural areas or other cities.
“It’s not easy to get off the motorway, and then you’re required to quarantine. The cost is too high, so no-one dares to do it,” said a Shandong-based vegetable buyer surnamed Cui.
Cui typically sends up to 20 large trucks of cauliflower, cabbage and lettuce to markets daily in this season.
Now markets in major cities like Handan, Tianjin, and Shijiazhuang are all closed and growers in Shandong are also affected, he said.
“In Dezhou, vegetables are all being ploughed into the ground; celery, kale, cabbage — nobody wants them,” said Cui.
In Henan, where tough Covid-19 measures caused riots last month at the world’s largest iPhone factory, more than 900 farmers entered their details on a document circulated online to seek new customers.
Others shared videos on social media, showing them ploughing crops into the ground and comparing minimal prices for their produce with high retail prices in cities.
Henan produced 76-million tonnes of vegetables last year, or about 10% of the nation’s supply, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Tuesday it had launched an initiative to sell Henan vegetables at large wholesale markets, selling 4,677 tonnes last week.
It also set up a hotline to connect farmers with sellers, and said it would find cold storage facilities to stock winter vegetables.
Despite such efforts, vegetable prices are likely to go up during the Lunar New Year holiday next month, said Cui.
“The local government is too busy with the epidemic. Who cares about vegetables?” he asked.
Reuters
Zero-Covid sees carmakers apply the brakes in China
Covid-19 riots escalate in Chinese manufacturing hub
Chinese protesters use dating apps to rail against Covid curbs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.