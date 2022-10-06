Malaysia’s ruling party mulls early election

Abdul Davids recommends that investors focus on the long term and use the prevailing market volatility as a good opportunity to build their portfolios
Public engagement is needed in the selection of senior public officials and boards of SOEs
The president says work is under way to set up a fund to provide support for women entrepreneurs ready to scale up their businesses
Lesufi beat the DA’s Solly Msimanga to the role with 38 votes to the latter's 22, on Thursday
Agricultural investment holding company is now left with three smaller businesses — Zaad, Capespan, and Agrivision
Power generation fell for sixth straight month in August, while plant breakdowns saw Eskom's energy availbility factor dropping to the lowest on record this week
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
The inland city of Arcadia first suffered the category 4 storm and was then inundated by flooding
Talented but moody Chelsea star will need to be at his sparkling best at World Cup
The audience can expect mobility ideas and innovations and a showcase the latest start-ups in the mobility industry
The prospect of an early election looms in Malaysia as Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he could propose a date for the dissolution of parliament during a regular meeting on Thursday with the country’s monarch, state media said.
An election is not due until September 2023, but Ismail has been under pressure from some factions of his ruling coalition to hold the vote earlier for a stronger mandate and due to infighting.
If he dissolves parliament soon, the election would come just as the economy starts to feel the pinch of rising costs and a global slowdown. It would also coincide with the year-end monsoon season and floods, which could hurt voter turnout.
Ismail met the monarch at the national palace after a 45-minute meeting.
His office and the palace did not have an immediate comment on what happened at the meeting.
Before the meeting, Ismail said he would mainly discuss cabinet matters with King Al-Sultan Abdullah, and that a date for dissolution would be submitted only if there was time, the Bernama news agency said.
“Still unsure whether it will be brought up. If it takes too long to discuss cabinet issues, it will be about cabinet only,” Ismail said.
The premier’s spokesperson had said earlier that the meeting between the two was a “routine”, weekly meeting.
Ismail’s government is set to present its 2023 budget in parliament on Friday, the finance ministry has said, putting to rest some speculation that a dissolution could be announced before that.
An election must be held within 60 days of dissolution.
Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy and the king typically acts on the prime minister’s advice. But the king does have certain discretionary powers, including withholding consent for the dissolution of parliament.
Last week, Ismail’s party, the United Malays National Organisation, which is the biggest in the ruling coalition, said the premier would seek the king’s consent to dissolve parliament this year, prompting speculation that Ismail could call polls any day.
However, Ismail’s coalition is not unanimous on the timing of an election.
Many alliance partners have cited economic woes, such as the rising cost of living and the anticipated year-end floods, as reasons not to hold polls this year.
Malaysia was hit late in 2021 by unusually heavy rain and floods that caused damage of about 6-billion ringgit ($1.3bn).
Some cabinet ministers have written to the monarch this week, asking him not to hold elections this year due to flood risks, domestic media said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Malaysia’s ruling party mulls early election
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob meets king after raising prospect of early polls
The prospect of an early election looms in Malaysia as Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he could propose a date for the dissolution of parliament during a regular meeting on Thursday with the country’s monarch, state media said.
An election is not due until September 2023, but Ismail has been under pressure from some factions of his ruling coalition to hold the vote earlier for a stronger mandate and due to infighting.
If he dissolves parliament soon, the election would come just as the economy starts to feel the pinch of rising costs and a global slowdown. It would also coincide with the year-end monsoon season and floods, which could hurt voter turnout.
Ismail met the monarch at the national palace after a 45-minute meeting.
His office and the palace did not have an immediate comment on what happened at the meeting.
Before the meeting, Ismail said he would mainly discuss cabinet matters with King Al-Sultan Abdullah, and that a date for dissolution would be submitted only if there was time, the Bernama news agency said.
“Still unsure whether it will be brought up. If it takes too long to discuss cabinet issues, it will be about cabinet only,” Ismail said.
The premier’s spokesperson had said earlier that the meeting between the two was a “routine”, weekly meeting.
Ismail’s government is set to present its 2023 budget in parliament on Friday, the finance ministry has said, putting to rest some speculation that a dissolution could be announced before that.
An election must be held within 60 days of dissolution.
Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy and the king typically acts on the prime minister’s advice. But the king does have certain discretionary powers, including withholding consent for the dissolution of parliament.
Last week, Ismail’s party, the United Malays National Organisation, which is the biggest in the ruling coalition, said the premier would seek the king’s consent to dissolve parliament this year, prompting speculation that Ismail could call polls any day.
However, Ismail’s coalition is not unanimous on the timing of an election.
Many alliance partners have cited economic woes, such as the rising cost of living and the anticipated year-end floods, as reasons not to hold polls this year.
Malaysia was hit late in 2021 by unusually heavy rain and floods that caused damage of about 6-billion ringgit ($1.3bn).
Some cabinet ministers have written to the monarch this week, asking him not to hold elections this year due to flood risks, domestic media said.
Reuters
Global opinion of China ‘way more negative’ since Xi took office
Singapore mulls ‘cancel culture’ legislation amid gay marriage debate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Global opinion of China ‘way more negative’ since Xi took office
Najib’s wife gets 10-year sentence
Disgraced former Malaysian premier ‘likely to get royal pardon’
Sentenced to 12 years for graft, former Malaysia PM hopes for royal pardon
Former Malaysian prime minister heads to jail over 1MDB kleptocracy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.