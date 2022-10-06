×

World / Asia

Malaysia’s ruling party mulls early election

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob meets king after raising prospect of early polls

06 October 2022 - 17:45 Reuters
Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Picture: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG
Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Picture: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

The prospect of an early election looms in Malaysia as Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he could propose a date for the dissolution of parliament during a regular meeting on Thursday with the country’s monarch, state media said.

An election is not due until September 2023, but Ismail has been under pressure from some factions of his ruling coalition to hold the vote earlier for a stronger mandate and due to infighting.

If he dissolves parliament soon, the election would come just as the economy starts to feel the pinch of rising costs and a global slowdown. It would also coincide with the year-end monsoon season and floods, which could hurt voter turnout.

Ismail met the monarch at the national palace after a 45-minute meeting.

His office and the palace did not have an immediate comment on what happened at the meeting.

Before the meeting, Ismail said he would mainly discuss cabinet matters with King Al-Sultan Abdullah, and that a date for dissolution would be submitted only if there was time, the Bernama news agency said.

“Still unsure whether it will be brought up. If it takes too long to discuss cabinet issues, it will be about cabinet only,” Ismail said.

The premier’s spokesperson had said earlier that the meeting between the two was a “routine”, weekly meeting.

Ismail’s government is set to present its 2023 budget in parliament on Friday, the finance ministry has said, putting to rest some speculation that a dissolution could be announced before that.

An election must be held within 60 days of dissolution.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy and the king typically acts on the prime minister’s advice. But the king does have certain discretionary powers, including withholding consent for the dissolution of parliament.

Last week, Ismail’s party, the United Malays National Organisation, which is the biggest in the ruling coalition, said the premier would seek the king’s consent to dissolve parliament this year, prompting speculation that Ismail could call polls any day.

However, Ismail’s coalition is not unanimous on the timing of an election.

Many alliance partners have cited economic woes, such as the rising cost of living and the anticipated year-end floods, as reasons not to hold polls this year.

Malaysia was hit late in 2021 by unusually heavy rain and floods that caused damage of about 6-billion ringgit ($1.3bn).

Some cabinet ministers have written to the monarch this week, asking him not to hold elections this year due to flood risks, domestic media said.

Reuters

