World / Asia

Aftershocks hit Taiwan after quake leaves hundreds stranded

18 September 2022 - 17:36 Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee
Firefighters work at the site where a building collapsed following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake, in Yuli, Hualien county, Taiwan, September 18 2022. Pictuer: TAIWAN 0918 EARTHQUAKE CENTRAL EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTRE/REUTERS
Firefighters work at the site where a building collapsed following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake, in Yuli, Hualien county, Taiwan, September 18 2022. Pictuer: TAIWAN 0918 EARTHQUAKE CENTRAL EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTRE/REUTERS

Taipei — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, the island’s weather bureau said, derailing train carriages, causing a convenience store to collapse and trapping hundreds on mountain roads.

The weather bureau said the epicentre was in Taitung county, and followed a 6.4 magnitude temblor on Saturday evening in the same area, which caused no casualties.

The US Geological Survey measured Sunday’s quake at a magnitude of 7.2 and at a depth of 10km.

Taiwan’s fire department said all four people were rescued from a building housing a convenience store that collapsed in Yuli, while three people whose vehicle fell off a damaged bridge were rescued and taken to hospital.

The Taiwan Railways Administration said six carriages came off the rails at Dongli station in eastern Taiwan after part of the platform canopy collapsed, but the fire department said there were no injuries.

More than 600 people are trapped on the scenic Chike and Liushishi mountain areas by blocked roads, though there were no injuries and rescuers were working to reopen the roads, the department said.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a warning for Taiwan after the tremor but later lifted the alert. Japan’s weather agency lifted a tsunami warning for part of Okinawa prefecture.

The quake could be felt across Taiwan, the weather bureau said. Buildings shook in the capital Taipei and aftershocks have continued to jolt the island.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said there was “no known significant impact for now”.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes. More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

Reuters

US Senate panel advances $4.5bn weapons bill for Taiwan

Biden administration officials have said the bill risks upending the US’s carefully calibrated 'one China' policy
News
3 days ago

Putin acknowledges China’s ‘concerns’ over Ukraine in recent summit

While China has provided Russia with diplomatic support, President Xi indicated the country will withhold material support and opposes any escalation
News
1 day ago

Taiwan sees the lighter side of its battles with China

Island nation acknowledges Ukraine’s communication model in its war with Russia, including humour to counter rumours
World
4 days ago
