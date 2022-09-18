Aftershocks hit Taiwan after quake leaves hundreds stranded

The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
Should it really be about promoting historically disadvantaged people or worker ownership?
Industries reject proposed increases in the Tax Laws Amendment Bill
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
It has invested $200m in US company Li-Cycle Holdings and joined forces with startup Britishvolt
There’s still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Ukrainians returning to territory abandoned by Russian forces try to find dead relatives
Lesser teams would have wilted under the pressure applied during Argentina’s fightback from a 22-6 halftime deficit, but Kolisi’s men stood firm
The panel van can be had in various sizes and configured for several purposes
Taipei — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, the island’s weather bureau said, derailing train carriages, causing a convenience store to collapse and trapping hundreds on mountain roads.
The weather bureau said the epicentre was in Taitung county, and followed a 6.4 magnitude temblor on Saturday evening in the same area, which caused no casualties.
The US Geological Survey measured Sunday’s quake at a magnitude of 7.2 and at a depth of 10km.
Taiwan’s fire department said all four people were rescued from a building housing a convenience store that collapsed in Yuli, while three people whose vehicle fell off a damaged bridge were rescued and taken to hospital.
The Taiwan Railways Administration said six carriages came off the rails at Dongli station in eastern Taiwan after part of the platform canopy collapsed, but the fire department said there were no injuries.
More than 600 people are trapped on the scenic Chike and Liushishi mountain areas by blocked roads, though there were no injuries and rescuers were working to reopen the roads, the department said.
A 6.8 strong quake hit us this afternoon, with an epicenter in eastern #Taiwan’s Taitung. Damage & injury reports are coming in & a command center is in action to direct emergency response. We’re an #IslandOfResilience, & will recover from this as always. JW— 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) September 18, 2022
A 6.8 strong quake hit us this afternoon, with an epicenter in eastern #Taiwan’s Taitung. Damage & injury reports are coming in & a command center is in action to direct emergency response. We’re an #IslandOfResilience, & will recover from this as always. JW
The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a warning for Taiwan after the tremor but later lifted the alert. Japan’s weather agency lifted a tsunami warning for part of Okinawa prefecture.
The quake could be felt across Taiwan, the weather bureau said. Buildings shook in the capital Taipei and aftershocks have continued to jolt the island.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said there was “no known significant impact for now”.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes. More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Aftershocks hit Taiwan after quake leaves hundreds stranded
Taipei — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, the island’s weather bureau said, derailing train carriages, causing a convenience store to collapse and trapping hundreds on mountain roads.
The weather bureau said the epicentre was in Taitung county, and followed a 6.4 magnitude temblor on Saturday evening in the same area, which caused no casualties.
The US Geological Survey measured Sunday’s quake at a magnitude of 7.2 and at a depth of 10km.
Taiwan’s fire department said all four people were rescued from a building housing a convenience store that collapsed in Yuli, while three people whose vehicle fell off a damaged bridge were rescued and taken to hospital.
The Taiwan Railways Administration said six carriages came off the rails at Dongli station in eastern Taiwan after part of the platform canopy collapsed, but the fire department said there were no injuries.
More than 600 people are trapped on the scenic Chike and Liushishi mountain areas by blocked roads, though there were no injuries and rescuers were working to reopen the roads, the department said.
The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a warning for Taiwan after the tremor but later lifted the alert. Japan’s weather agency lifted a tsunami warning for part of Okinawa prefecture.
The quake could be felt across Taiwan, the weather bureau said. Buildings shook in the capital Taipei and aftershocks have continued to jolt the island.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said there was “no known significant impact for now”.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes. More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.
Reuters
US Senate panel advances $4.5bn weapons bill for Taiwan
Putin acknowledges China’s ‘concerns’ over Ukraine in recent summit
Taiwan sees the lighter side of its battles with China
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Apple reportedly to use chip technology from Taiwan in Macs and iPhones
Taiwan will become Hong Kong over my dead body, chip tycoon vows
Taiwan downs drone from island just off China’s coast
Unpredictable Solomon Islands fuels US concerns about China’s influence
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.