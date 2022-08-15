×

World / Asia

India at 75: Modi pledges developed nation status within 25 years

15 August 2022 - 18:38 Manoj Kumar
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets students at Red Fort in New Delhi, India, August 15 2022. Picture: T NARAYAN/BLOOMBERG
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets students at Red Fort in New Delhi, India, August 15 2022. Picture: T NARAYAN/BLOOMBERG

New Delhi — India will aim to become a developed nation within 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a national day address on Monday, with policies to support domestic production in power, defence and digital technology.

Speaking from the 17th-century Red Fort in Delhi as India celebrates its 75th year of independence from British colonial rule, Modi exhorted youth to “aim big” and give their best years for the cause of the country.

“We must turn India into a developed country in the next 25 years, in our lifetime,” said the 71-year-old Modi, wearing a turban in the colours of the Indian flag, in his 75-minute-speech in Hindi.

“It’s a big resolution, and we should work towards it with all our might.”

The guard of honour at India's Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort in New Delhi, India, August 15 2022. Picture: T NARAYAN/BLOOMBERG
The guard of honour at India's Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort in New Delhi, India, August 15 2022. Picture: T NARAYAN/BLOOMBERG

The World Bank currently categorises India as a lower-middle income economy — meant for countries with a gross national income per capita of between $1,086 and $4,255. High income countries, such as the US, have a per capita income of $13,205 or more.

India is the world’s sixth-largest economy and is expected to grow at over 7% in the current fiscal year ending in March 2023 — the fastest among major economies.

Many experts say India’s economy could expand to become the world's third-largest by 2050 after the US and China, though per capita income, currently around $2,100, may remain low compared to many countries.

With about 1.4-billion people, India is expected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country next year.

Countries such as the US already see India as a future challenger to China’s dominating influence in Asia and beyond. US President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated India for its national day and said the US and India were “indispensable partners” that would continue to work together to address global challenges in the years ahead.

India’s neighbour Pakistan, which was part of British India and became independent at the same time, celebrated its independence day on Sunday.

Reuters

Tributes pour in for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India’s Warren Buffett’

Self-made billionaire who recently launched a budget airline and often quipped ‘the trend is your friend’, died at 62
World
23 hours ago

Modi loses key state as Janata Dal severs ties with the prime minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party

Modi remains ahead in the race to the 2024 elections, but the emergence of a powerful leader from the ‘Hindi belt’ could pose a challenge to the BJP
News
5 days ago

Indian tycoons set sights beyond traditional areas of rivalry

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani now pursue opportunities in e-commerce, data streaming and digital storage
News
2 weeks ago

India’s youth angry about military hiring shake-up

A military job has long been seen as a way out of poverty, but new recruitment rules have angered many
World
1 month ago
