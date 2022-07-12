Japanese pay respect to murdered former leader Abe Shinzo

Rand stages a mild rebound, but the focus remains firmly on rising prices and the likelihood of further interest rate hikes
Policing by television will not solve SA’s crime crisis
The Electoral Amendment Bill is almost ready and the next stage will be to consider a reworked bill that includes amendments already agreed upon
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Companies that were desperate for chips are having a ‘toilet-paper moment', with big implications for producers
Further upward pressure on production costs could kick in if the Reserve Bank hikes interest rates quicker than expected
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Former finance minister hits out at rivals, saying it’s not credible to promise lots more spending and lower taxes
Jacques Nienaber makes 11 changes to team to meet Wales in Cape Town
Dream Invisible Connections, presented by Strauss & Co, present the next of a series of educational, informative and thought-provoking exhibitions
Tokyo — With prayers, flowers and flags draped in black ribbons, Japan on Tuesday said farewell to Abe Shinzo, a polarising figure who dominated politics as the country’s longest-serving premier, before being gunned down at a campaign rally last week.
Crowds packed pavements lined with a heavy police presence as the hearse carrying Abe, who died at age 67, departed from a central Tokyo temple on a procession through the city.
With nearly a dozen helicopters circling overhead, people bowed deeply, their hands clasped in prayer, as the hearse passed in a procession carried live on broadcaster NHK. Others clapped, cheered or waved.
“Thank you very much for your work for our country,” one man repeatedly shouted.
Hundreds had filed into the temple where Abe’s funeral was held on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, prior to the private ceremony, to pay their respects. His killing on Friday by an unemployed man wielding a homemade gun stunned a nation where both gun crime and political violence are extremely rare.
The funeral procession passed through the capital's political heart of Nagatacho, where hundreds had lined up in front of the parliament building Abe first entered as a young legislator in 1993, after the death of his politician father.
Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and a group of cabinet ministers waited quietly in front of the office from which Abe led the nation for two stints, the longest from 2012 to 2020.
As the hearse slowly passed, Kishida bowed his head, a set of Buddhist rosary beads around his clasped hands. Abe’s widow, Akie, bowed back from the front seat of the hearse.
Paying respects
From early morning, long lines of people dressed in black mixed with others in informal clothing with backpacks, formed outside the temple.
Teacher Noumi Keiko was one of many who came to offer prayers and flowers to a large photograph of Abe set up inside the temple grounds, showing him in a simple white shirt, laughing with his hands on his hips
“There was a sense of security when he was the prime minister in charge of the country,” she said. “I really supported him, so this is very unfortunate.”
Others queued in front of ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters to make offerings at a makeshift shrine that will be in place until Friday. Party staffers come out to offer cold barley tea to mourners sweating in the sultry air.
Tributes have poured in from international leaders, with US secretary of state Antony Blinken making a brief stop en route to the US from Southeast Asia on Monday morning to pay his respects. US treasury secretary Janet Yellen and Taiwan Vice-President William Lai, on a private visit as a family friend, also joined mourners.
Nearly 2,000 condolence messages arrived from nations around the world, Kyodo news agency said.
‘Great courage’
French leader Emmanuel Macron sent his condolences in footage posted on the country's official presidential Twitter account after he visited the Japanese embassy in Paris.
“I remember all our meetings and work together, especially during my visit [to Japan] in 2019 ... I’ve lost a friend,” said a solemn Macron.
“He served his country with great courage, and audacity.”
The suspected killer, arrested at the scene and identified by police as 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya, believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a “huge donation”, Kyodo news agency has said, citing investigators.
The Unification Church, known for its mass weddings and devoted following, said on Monday the suspect’s mother was one of its members. Reuters could not determine whether the mother belonged to any other religious organisations.
Yamagami shot Abe from behind, unloading two shots from a 40cm-long improvised weapon wrapped with black tape.
Chief cabinet secretary Matsuno Hirokazu told a news conference on Tuesday that the Japanese government will consider whether there is a need to further regulate handmade guns.
“We are aware that current regulations strictly restrict firearms, whether handmade or not,” he said.
Ninoyu Satoshi, head of the National Public Safety Commission, told a Tuesday news conference he had directed that a team be established to investigate the security situation around Abe’s assassination.
“We take this incident extremely seriously,” he said.
A farewell ceremony was set to be held in Abe’s election district in the distant southwest Yamaguchi prefecture, as well as Tokyo, in the future, the Mainichi newspaper said.
Out on the capital’s streets, Japan's mourning continued.
“He was my favourite prime minister,” said Sakaki Akihito. “So I came here to say goodbye.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Japanese pay respect to murdered former leader Abe Shinzo
From early morning, long lines of people formed outside the temple in which Abe’s body lay
Tokyo — With prayers, flowers and flags draped in black ribbons, Japan on Tuesday said farewell to Abe Shinzo, a polarising figure who dominated politics as the country’s longest-serving premier, before being gunned down at a campaign rally last week.
Crowds packed pavements lined with a heavy police presence as the hearse carrying Abe, who died at age 67, departed from a central Tokyo temple on a procession through the city.
With nearly a dozen helicopters circling overhead, people bowed deeply, their hands clasped in prayer, as the hearse passed in a procession carried live on broadcaster NHK. Others clapped, cheered or waved.
“Thank you very much for your work for our country,” one man repeatedly shouted.
Hundreds had filed into the temple where Abe’s funeral was held on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, prior to the private ceremony, to pay their respects. His killing on Friday by an unemployed man wielding a homemade gun stunned a nation where both gun crime and political violence are extremely rare.
The funeral procession passed through the capital's political heart of Nagatacho, where hundreds had lined up in front of the parliament building Abe first entered as a young legislator in 1993, after the death of his politician father.
Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and a group of cabinet ministers waited quietly in front of the office from which Abe led the nation for two stints, the longest from 2012 to 2020.
As the hearse slowly passed, Kishida bowed his head, a set of Buddhist rosary beads around his clasped hands. Abe’s widow, Akie, bowed back from the front seat of the hearse.
Paying respects
From early morning, long lines of people dressed in black mixed with others in informal clothing with backpacks, formed outside the temple.
Teacher Noumi Keiko was one of many who came to offer prayers and flowers to a large photograph of Abe set up inside the temple grounds, showing him in a simple white shirt, laughing with his hands on his hips
“There was a sense of security when he was the prime minister in charge of the country,” she said. “I really supported him, so this is very unfortunate.”
Others queued in front of ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters to make offerings at a makeshift shrine that will be in place until Friday. Party staffers come out to offer cold barley tea to mourners sweating in the sultry air.
Tributes have poured in from international leaders, with US secretary of state Antony Blinken making a brief stop en route to the US from Southeast Asia on Monday morning to pay his respects. US treasury secretary Janet Yellen and Taiwan Vice-President William Lai, on a private visit as a family friend, also joined mourners.
Nearly 2,000 condolence messages arrived from nations around the world, Kyodo news agency said.
‘Great courage’
French leader Emmanuel Macron sent his condolences in footage posted on the country's official presidential Twitter account after he visited the Japanese embassy in Paris.
“I remember all our meetings and work together, especially during my visit [to Japan] in 2019 ... I’ve lost a friend,” said a solemn Macron.
“He served his country with great courage, and audacity.”
The suspected killer, arrested at the scene and identified by police as 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya, believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a “huge donation”, Kyodo news agency has said, citing investigators.
The Unification Church, known for its mass weddings and devoted following, said on Monday the suspect’s mother was one of its members. Reuters could not determine whether the mother belonged to any other religious organisations.
Yamagami shot Abe from behind, unloading two shots from a 40cm-long improvised weapon wrapped with black tape.
Chief cabinet secretary Matsuno Hirokazu told a news conference on Tuesday that the Japanese government will consider whether there is a need to further regulate handmade guns.
“We are aware that current regulations strictly restrict firearms, whether handmade or not,” he said.
Ninoyu Satoshi, head of the National Public Safety Commission, told a Tuesday news conference he had directed that a team be established to investigate the security situation around Abe’s assassination.
“We take this incident extremely seriously,” he said.
A farewell ceremony was set to be held in Abe’s election district in the distant southwest Yamaguchi prefecture, as well as Tokyo, in the future, the Mainichi newspaper said.
Out on the capital’s streets, Japan's mourning continued.
“He was my favourite prime minister,” said Sakaki Akihito. “So I came here to say goodbye.”
Reuters
Japan’s ruling LDP wins election in wake of Abe killing
Abe killing set to boost Japan’s governing party in polls
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.