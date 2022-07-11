Russian parliament to hold extraordinary session

The dollar rose to near a 20-year peak, dimming greenback-priced gold’s appeal
We are giving more power to AI algorithms to make decisions, but what happens if we lose control over these ‘smart’ technologies?
The former public protector has encouraged whistleblowers to name and shame the corrupt to protect SA’s ‘hard-won’ democracy
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Binance traders in Iran continued to use their accounts as recently as September 2021, only losing access after the exchange tightened its anti-money laundering checks
Sales figures are expected to show growth in May, while mining remains beset by load-shedding and rail dysfunction
Cannabidiol group says government’s 20mg daily ceiling limitation may affect its global competitiveness and efficacy
Suspect Tetsuya Yamagami told police he believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a huge donation and went bankrupt
The AG2R-Citroën rider tested positive on the eve of the start last Thursday, but his viral load was low enough for him to ride
When you can top a battery pack off in five or 10 minutes then it doesn't really matter too much what that range is
London — The lower house of the Russian parliament will gather on July 15 for an extraordinary session, its council decided on Monday, just days after President Vladimir Putin warned that he had not had not even started to get serious in the war in Ukraine.
Putin used a meeting with parliamentary leaders on Thursday to dare the US and its allies to try to defeat Russia in Ukraine, which Russia invaded on February 24. Parliamentary leaders all thanked Putin for his decisions.
The Russian parliament, dominated by a party which always supports Putin, did not disclose what would be discussed at the extraordinary session.
Vladimir Vasilyev, the head of the United Russia party, which has 325 seats in the 450-seat parliament, said that lawmakers would discuss more than 60 issues at the session.
“It is necessary that the processes going on now receive a legal response,” Vasilyev said on the pro-Putin party’s Telegram channel.
“So the council discussed the agenda for the 15th: we plan to consider a little than 60 issues,” Vasiliev said. He did not disclose what the issues were. The Communist Party said more than 80 draft laws would be discussed.
At the meeting with Putin on Thursday, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told Putin that the Russian parliament would help two Russian-backed self-declared breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine to develop their legal system.
Putin says the “special military operation” in Ukraine is necessary because Moscow had to defend Russian-speaking people against persecution which he says the West has ignored.
Ukraine and its Western backers say that Putin has no justification for what they say is an imperial-style land grab against a country whose borders Moscow recognised as the Soviet Union collapsed.
Putin has increasingly cast the war as a battle between Russia and the US, which he says humiliated Russia since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union by enlarging Nato eastward and was using Ukraine to threaten Russia.
The US has repeatedly said it does not want to fight Russia. President Joe Biden said in March that Putin could not remain in power, remarks the White House later said did not mean Washington was seeking regime change in Moscow.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russian parliament to hold extraordinary session
The Russian parliament, dominated by a party which always supports President Vladimir Putin, did not disclose what would be discussed
London — The lower house of the Russian parliament will gather on July 15 for an extraordinary session, its council decided on Monday, just days after President Vladimir Putin warned that he had not had not even started to get serious in the war in Ukraine.
Putin used a meeting with parliamentary leaders on Thursday to dare the US and its allies to try to defeat Russia in Ukraine, which Russia invaded on February 24. Parliamentary leaders all thanked Putin for his decisions.
The Russian parliament, dominated by a party which always supports Putin, did not disclose what would be discussed at the extraordinary session.
Vladimir Vasilyev, the head of the United Russia party, which has 325 seats in the 450-seat parliament, said that lawmakers would discuss more than 60 issues at the session.
“It is necessary that the processes going on now receive a legal response,” Vasilyev said on the pro-Putin party’s Telegram channel.
“So the council discussed the agenda for the 15th: we plan to consider a little than 60 issues,” Vasiliev said. He did not disclose what the issues were. The Communist Party said more than 80 draft laws would be discussed.
At the meeting with Putin on Thursday, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told Putin that the Russian parliament would help two Russian-backed self-declared breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine to develop their legal system.
Putin says the “special military operation” in Ukraine is necessary because Moscow had to defend Russian-speaking people against persecution which he says the West has ignored.
Ukraine and its Western backers say that Putin has no justification for what they say is an imperial-style land grab against a country whose borders Moscow recognised as the Soviet Union collapsed.
Putin has increasingly cast the war as a battle between Russia and the US, which he says humiliated Russia since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union by enlarging Nato eastward and was using Ukraine to threaten Russia.
The US has repeatedly said it does not want to fight Russia. President Joe Biden said in March that Putin could not remain in power, remarks the White House later said did not mean Washington was seeking regime change in Moscow.
Reuters
Russia said to have targeted civilians in strike on Donbas apartment block
Number of Ukrainian refugees returns to pre-invasion levels
Indian cement maker’s Russia coal deal bypasses Western sanctions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.