Bangladesh’s Manta people live and die on their river boats

US dollar stifles demand for bullion
Fantasies about the elite culture of empire allowed disgraced prime minister to survive every kind of scandal for far too long.
The labour minister says government is working on policy amendments to prioritise South Africans’ access to jobs over foreign nationals
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
The royalties refer to agreements where a portion of a miner’s revenue is received after a loan
Elevated production and input costs, infrastructure bottlenecks, as well as persistent electricity supply disruptions given as reasons for downward GDP revisions
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Tesla CEO says there is ‘too much drama’ when former president is in office
Senegalese superstar, who won the last award in 2019, favoured to win again
A ‘learning journey’ was a positive first step in creating substantive changes to local food systems
Moju Chowdhury Hat — Shahida Begum’s family lost their land along Bangladesh’s eroding river deltas so long ago that none of her family can remember a life on land.
“I was born on a boat on the river, like my father and grandfather. I heard we started living on boats after losing our land and house to the Meghna river,” Begum, 30, said.
Today, Begum’s entire community — known as the Manta people — live aboard small boats on two of the nation’s major rivers. It’s a challenging way to survive, but one more Bangladeshis may be driven to adopt as climate change and sea-level rise speed land erosion.
Only in death are most Manta taken permanently ashore, to be buried in the soil in accordance with Muslim tradition.
“We neither float our dead into the river nor burn them,” said Sohrab Majhi, a Manta leader whose buoyant community lives near Moju Chowdhury Hat, a market village in southeast Bangladesh. “We have to have good relations with people who have at least some land where we can bury our dead.”
The Manta used to be farmers and fishers until the rising rivers engulfed their land and forced them to move onto the Meghna River and its offshoot, the Tetulia, Majhi said.
Today, cyclones, heavy rains and other natural disasters — like the flash floods earlier this month that stranded more than 4.5-million people and killed dozens in northeast Bangladesh — are battering Manta boats and incomes, he said.
Without a permanent address, most Manta do not qualify for state services. They have called on the government to give them houses on land and national identity cards that will let their children go to school.
“There is nothing for us. I want the next generation to be educated and do something for us and our community,” said Chan Miah, a 58-year-old fisher. “We are exhausted from this life. We want a place where we can live in peace.”
More than 30-million people around the world had to relocate within their home countries due to natural disasters in 2020, nearly 4.5-million of them in Bangladesh, data from the Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre shows.
One of the drivers of all that movement is erosion, when heavy, erratic rainfall and flooding worsened by climate change eat away at riverbanks, causing rivers to swell and swallow the land around them.
According to a report by the Centre for Environmental and Geographic Information Services, based in Dhaka, from 1973 to 2017 Bangladesh lost more than 162,000ha — double the size of Singapore — to three of its largest rivers.
Gawher Nayeem Wahra, director of disaster management and climate change at the development organisation BRAC, estimates there are about 300,000 Manta living on boats around the country. “They are taking to the boats as a last resort to survival,” said Wahra.
Manta families spend up to 12 hours a day catching fish to sell at coastal fish markets or to other fishers, said Majhi, the Manta leader.
But earning a living fishing is getting harder, he said, with fish populations shrinking due to the dominance of commercial fishing as well as overfishing driven by a growing population.
Invisible
Every dry season, Manta families have to move with the receding river water and follow the fish, meaning they never stay in one place for more than three months. That constant movement contributes to them being invisible to the government, Majhi said.
“We are denied our basic rights, such as food, shelter, education — and it's continuing from generation to generation. We are in the shadows of civilisation,” he said.
Living on boats also makes the community more vulnerable to frequent and violent storms.
Ratna Akter, 21, recalled the time she and her husband nearly drowned when they dived into the river to rescue their 4-year-old son, who had fallen in while the family was fishing during heavy rains.
With climate experts warning that extreme weather events will only get worse, Bangladesh cannot afford to ignore the growing number of people whose lives are being uprooted by rising rivers, said Mohammad Azaz, chair of the River and Delta Research Centre, a local non-governmental group.
“River erosion is not a short-term event,” he noted.
Azaz said the government should focus on making sure affected communities can quickly get back to earning money to support themselves.
Nurul Islam Patwari, deputy director of district social services for Bangladesh's government, said his department already has various programmes to help Manta families improve their living standards, including training in handicrafts such as tailoring.
He added that community members need to get their national identity cards if they want to access help from the state.
“Then, if they contact us about government benefits — including old-age allowance, widow allowance — we will help them,” he said.
More than two dozen Manta families have been given houses — the first step to an identity card — under the long-running Ashrayan development project, which has so far provided housing for more than 507,000 previously homeless families.
But some, like Jahanara Begum, 38, have rejected the government’s help because the homes on offer are located too far inland, cutting them off from their livelihoods. “The house is too far from our fishing area, it takes too long to get there, so we didn’t accept it,” said Begum.
For now, the Manta wait for a solution that will let them build safer, more stable lives on land but simultaneously remain close enough to rivers.
“I don’t want to live in the water any more. There is no future for my children here,” said Asma Banu, 28, a mother of three who was born and raised on her family’s boat on the Meghna River.
“If my children could be educated, they would at least get rid of this difficult life,” she said.
Thomson Reuters Foundation
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bangladesh’s Manta people live and die on their river boats
Moju Chowdhury Hat — Shahida Begum’s family lost their land along Bangladesh’s eroding river deltas so long ago that none of her family can remember a life on land.
“I was born on a boat on the river, like my father and grandfather. I heard we started living on boats after losing our land and house to the Meghna river,” Begum, 30, said.
Today, Begum’s entire community — known as the Manta people — live aboard small boats on two of the nation’s major rivers. It’s a challenging way to survive, but one more Bangladeshis may be driven to adopt as climate change and sea-level rise speed land erosion.
Only in death are most Manta taken permanently ashore, to be buried in the soil in accordance with Muslim tradition.
“We neither float our dead into the river nor burn them,” said Sohrab Majhi, a Manta leader whose buoyant community lives near Moju Chowdhury Hat, a market village in southeast Bangladesh. “We have to have good relations with people who have at least some land where we can bury our dead.”
The Manta used to be farmers and fishers until the rising rivers engulfed their land and forced them to move onto the Meghna River and its offshoot, the Tetulia, Majhi said.
Today, cyclones, heavy rains and other natural disasters — like the flash floods earlier this month that stranded more than 4.5-million people and killed dozens in northeast Bangladesh — are battering Manta boats and incomes, he said.
Without a permanent address, most Manta do not qualify for state services. They have called on the government to give them houses on land and national identity cards that will let their children go to school.
“There is nothing for us. I want the next generation to be educated and do something for us and our community,” said Chan Miah, a 58-year-old fisher. “We are exhausted from this life. We want a place where we can live in peace.”
More than 30-million people around the world had to relocate within their home countries due to natural disasters in 2020, nearly 4.5-million of them in Bangladesh, data from the Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre shows.
One of the drivers of all that movement is erosion, when heavy, erratic rainfall and flooding worsened by climate change eat away at riverbanks, causing rivers to swell and swallow the land around them.
According to a report by the Centre for Environmental and Geographic Information Services, based in Dhaka, from 1973 to 2017 Bangladesh lost more than 162,000ha — double the size of Singapore — to three of its largest rivers.
Gawher Nayeem Wahra, director of disaster management and climate change at the development organisation BRAC, estimates there are about 300,000 Manta living on boats around the country. “They are taking to the boats as a last resort to survival,” said Wahra.
Manta families spend up to 12 hours a day catching fish to sell at coastal fish markets or to other fishers, said Majhi, the Manta leader.
But earning a living fishing is getting harder, he said, with fish populations shrinking due to the dominance of commercial fishing as well as overfishing driven by a growing population.
Invisible
Every dry season, Manta families have to move with the receding river water and follow the fish, meaning they never stay in one place for more than three months. That constant movement contributes to them being invisible to the government, Majhi said.
“We are denied our basic rights, such as food, shelter, education — and it's continuing from generation to generation. We are in the shadows of civilisation,” he said.
Living on boats also makes the community more vulnerable to frequent and violent storms.
Ratna Akter, 21, recalled the time she and her husband nearly drowned when they dived into the river to rescue their 4-year-old son, who had fallen in while the family was fishing during heavy rains.
With climate experts warning that extreme weather events will only get worse, Bangladesh cannot afford to ignore the growing number of people whose lives are being uprooted by rising rivers, said Mohammad Azaz, chair of the River and Delta Research Centre, a local non-governmental group.
“River erosion is not a short-term event,” he noted.
Azaz said the government should focus on making sure affected communities can quickly get back to earning money to support themselves.
Nurul Islam Patwari, deputy director of district social services for Bangladesh's government, said his department already has various programmes to help Manta families improve their living standards, including training in handicrafts such as tailoring.
He added that community members need to get their national identity cards if they want to access help from the state.
“Then, if they contact us about government benefits — including old-age allowance, widow allowance — we will help them,” he said.
More than two dozen Manta families have been given houses — the first step to an identity card — under the long-running Ashrayan development project, which has so far provided housing for more than 507,000 previously homeless families.
But some, like Jahanara Begum, 38, have rejected the government’s help because the homes on offer are located too far inland, cutting them off from their livelihoods. “The house is too far from our fishing area, it takes too long to get there, so we didn’t accept it,” said Begum.
For now, the Manta wait for a solution that will let them build safer, more stable lives on land but simultaneously remain close enough to rivers.
“I don’t want to live in the water any more. There is no future for my children here,” said Asma Banu, 28, a mother of three who was born and raised on her family’s boat on the Meghna River.
“If my children could be educated, they would at least get rid of this difficult life,” she said.
Thomson Reuters Foundation
Bangladesh floods expose weak preparations against climate threat
Floods swamp Bangladesh and India
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Bangladesh container depot fire kills 49 as toxic fumes engulf area
World Court to hear arguments over Rohingya genocide
India’s employment crisis disheartens young job seekers
Malaysia urged to act on labour abuse allegations
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.