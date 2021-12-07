World / Asia

Indonesia court rejects palm oil companies’ bid for permits

07 December 2021 - 09:23 Agustinus Beo Da Costa
Palm oil industry labourers at work. Picture: 123RF/TAN KIAN YONG
Palm oil industry labourers at work. Picture: 123RF/TAN KIAN YONG

Jakarta — An Indonesian court on Tuesday rejected a bid by two companies to reinstate permits for palm oil plantations in its easternmost region of Papua, in what was seen as a test of the government’s pledge to halt such land conversions to contain deforestation.

The verdict comes two months after Indonesia said it would not approve new palm oil permits even after the lapse of a moratorium on plantations.

The two companies — Papua Lestari Abadi (PLA) and Sorong Agro Sawitindo (SAS) — had permits for about 70,000ha, equivalent to nearly seven times the size of the city of Paris. The companies had sued the head of the Sorong district in West Papua overseeing their permits, arguing that revoking them had harmed them.

The Sorong district head revoked permits covering 105,000ha held by PLA, SAS and another company called Inti Kebun Lestari, which is also fighting the decision in court.

The court rejected “in its entirety the plaintiff’s claim”, Petrus Ell, a lawyer defending the head of Sorong district, told a virtual conference after the verdict was announced. The companies’ lawyer told Reuters they would appeal against the verdict.

Indonesia last month joined 127 other nations pledging an end to deforestation by 2030, but just days later appeared to back track, saying that a zero-deforestation goal was at odds with its development interests. Instead, Indonesia promised a “carbon net sink” goal for its forestry sector by 2030, meaning that the sector will absorb more greenhouse gas emissions than it emits.

The about-face by a country seen as critical to saving tropical rainforests triggered outrage on social media and criticism by environmentalists.

Indonesia, home to the world’s third-largest tropical forests and a top producer of palm oil, has banned forest clearing since 2011. The country’s environment ministry claims to have reduced the rate of deforestation by 75% last year by controlling forest fires and curbing land clearing.

Reuters

Higher food prices in store for SA consumers in 2022

Shipping costs, supply issues, rising fuel prices and load-shedding will continue to elevate consumer food price inflation
Opinion
6 days ago

BIG READ: Google’s smart snapshots and scientists are helping to save the planet

Little-known Earth Engine is helping nonprofits and researchers to manage deforestation, floods and droughts
Businessweek
3 weeks ago

Indonesia out to convince eco-conscious youth of palm oil’s benefits

The world’s largest producer is recruiting farmers, teachers and social media to counter negative sentiment
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Hedge fund billionaire Michael Steinhardt ...
World
2.
EU imposes targeted sanctions on Belarus over ...
World / Europe
3.
China is embracing Uganda as West loses interest, ...
World / Africa
4.
Anthony Fauci says US re-evaluating Omicron ...
World / Americas
5.
US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Indonesia denies it pledged to end deforestation by 2030

World / Europe

Vegetable oils expose hitches in farming localisation policy

Opinion

World leaders at COP26 promise to end deforestation by 2030

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.