World / Asia

Japan’s hospitals panic at Covid-19 surge, but Suga denies Olympics was trigger

Japan recorded 25,146 new infections Thursday, the highest to date and more than 10 times the daily count from a month ago

20 August 2021 - 12:29 Chika Mizuta
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide. Picture: REUTERS/KAZUHIRO NOGI
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide. Picture: REUTERS/KAZUHIRO NOGI

Japan is facing its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic, as cases spiral out of control and strain the limits of the nation’s healthcare system.

The country recorded 25,146 new infections Thursday, the highest to date and more than 10 times the daily count from a month ago. There were 33 deaths, including the internationally known Japanese actor Sonny Chiba, Nikkei reported Thursday night.

The virus began to surge in mid-July, driven by the more infectious Delta variant, just before Tokyo hosted the 2020 Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said earlier in August he didn’t think the Olympics triggered the increase in cases. 

There were 5,534 infections recorded Thursday in Tokyo, the second-highest level since the pandemic began. The city is set to host the Paralympics from August 24. Spectators won’t be allowed in most events.

The government is working to squelch the outbreak through social distancing and mitigation measures, in addition to encouraging vaccinations. It extended the state of emergency for Tokyo until September 12 and expanded it to include the neighbouring prefectures of Ibaraki and Tochigi, as well as the old capital city Kyoto, Suga announced Tuesday. 

The actions haven’t yet achieved their intended effects, said Shigeru Omi, Japan’s top Covid-19 adviser, according to a Jiji report on Wednesday. Hospitals are facing a shortage of beds, and growing numbers of people are being forced to recover at home. Japan must take the cases of those waiting to be admitted into the hospital into consideration, he said.

The results of some people being unable to get proper care are dire. The newborn child of a Covid-19-infected pregnant woman died after she couldn’t get into a hospital and had to give birth at home, NHK reported Thursday.

The worsening situation is putting pressure on the economy and the government. 

Toyota, the world’s top-selling carmaker, said it would cut 40% of its planned production. It cited a chip shortage due to the spread of Covid-19 in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, a new survey found that most Japanese firms wanted Suga to be replaced, while polls showed the public was dissatisfied with his handling of the pandemic.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Malaysia gets new prime minister after weeks of political upheaval

The appointment of Ismail Sabri Yaakob ends a prolonged political crisis in the pandemic-hit country
World
1 hour ago

Chinese port congestion worsens after Ningbo’s Covid-19 closure

Ships divert away amid uncertainty over how long virus control measures in the city will last
World
1 day ago

Strict quarantine rules threaten Hong Kong’s standing as finance hub, chamber warns

European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong recommends a clear exit strategy to the pandemic that will “restore confidence”
World
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Council of scholars will decide if girls can go ...
World / Middle East
2.
AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail found to be ...
World
3.
Covid-19 vaccines found to be less effective ...
World
4.
Deaths reported as anti-Taliban protests spread ...
World / Asia
5.
Office workers seek greener pastures amid labour ...
World

Related Articles

AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail found to be effective in trial

World

WHO official says no ‘vaccine equity’ as use of Covid-19 booster shot gains pace

World / Africa

French café owners not all keen on Covid-19 checking

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.