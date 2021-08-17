India speeds up jabs in push for December target

New Delhi — India administered more than 8.8-million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the past 24 hours, government data showed on Tuesday, speeding up a campaign to inoculate all eligible adults by December.

The surge in inoculations came alongside a sharp decline in daily new infections that fell to 25,166, the lowest since March 16, the health ministry said.

India has undertaken one of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drives and has so far administered 554-million doses, giving at least one dose to about 46% of its estimated 944-million adults. Only about 13% of the population have had the required two doses.

After hitting a record high of 9.2-million doses on June 21, the pace of daily inoculations had dropped to 4.2-million on average in July, according to data compiled from the government’s website. In the first two weeks of August, India administered about 5-million doses on an average every day.

Experts have said India needs to administer 10-million doses a day to achieve its aim of inoculating all adults by December.

“For each day we fall short of it, the required target goes further up,” Rijo John, health economist and a professor at the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in the southern city of Kochi. “Realistically, I do not think we will be able to cover all adults fully by this year’s end.”

India’s overall Covid-19-19 caseload on Tuesday reached 32.25-million, the second-highest globally behind the US. The country reported 437 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 432,079, the government said.

Reuters