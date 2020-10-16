World / Asia

Japan plans to release Fukushima’s contaminated water

Industry minister says no decision had been made on the disposal of the water, but the government aims to make one quickly

16 October 2020 - 09:39 Yuka Obayashi and Kaori Kaneko
The Fukushima nuclear reactor after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo — Nearly a decade after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, Japan’s government has decided to release contaminated water from the destroyed plant into the sea, media reports said on Friday, with a formal announcement expected to be made later in October.

The decision is expected to rankle neighbouring countries such as South Korea, which has already stepped up radiation tests of food from Japan, and further devastate the fishing industry in Fukushima that has battled against such a move for years.

The disposal of contaminated water at the Fukushima Daiichi plant has been a long-standing problem for Japan as it proceeds with an decades-long decommissioning project. More than 1-million tonnes of contaminated water are stored in huge tanks at the facility.

The plant, run by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, suffered multiple nuclear meltdowns after a 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

On Friday, Japan industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said no decision had been made on the disposal of the water yet, but the government aims to make one quickly.

“To prevent any delays in the decommissioning process, we need to make a decision quickly," he told a news conference.

He did not give any further details, including a time-frame.

The Asahi newspaper reported that any such release is expected to take about two years to prepare, as the site’s irradiated water first needs to pass through a filtration process before it can be further diluted with seawater and finally released into the ocean.

In 2018, Tokyo Electric apologised after admitting its filtration systems had not removed all dangerous material from the water, collected from the cooling pipes used to keep fuel cores from melting when the plant was crippled.

It has said it plans to remove all radioactive particles from the water except tritium, an isotope of hydrogen that is hard to separate and is considered to be relatively harmless.

Last week, Japanese fish industry representatives urged the government to not allow the release of contaminated water from the Fukushima plant into the sea, saying it would undo years of work to restore their reputation.

South Korea has retained a ban on imports of seafood from the Fukushima region that was imposed after the nuclear disaster and summoned a senior Japanese embassy official last year to explain how Tokyo planned to deal with the Fukushima water problem.

During Tokyo’s bid to host the Olympic Games in 2013, then-prime minister Shinzo Abe told members of the International Olympic Committee that the Fukushima facility was “under control".

The Games have been delayed to 2021 because of the pandemic and some events are due to be held as close as 60km from the wrecked plant.

Tension between Japan and South Korea lifts further, this time due to radiation

South Korean officials have called a Japanese diplomat to express concern about a planned release of treated radioactive water into the ocean
World
1 year ago

A conundrum of nuclear proportions

Safety risks slow nuke expansion, but coal fuels climate crisis
Opinion
1 year ago

Fuel rods removed from Japan’s battered Fukushima nuclear plant

Assemblies from a second reactor placed in a specially designed steel cask by remote-controlled cranes for transfer to the ground
World
1 year ago

