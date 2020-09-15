World / Asia

Whales take a wrong turn up crocodile-infested river in Australia

Three humpback whales turn up in a tropical muddy river, with a marine ecologist wondering, ‘What happens when they want to rest and take it easy’

15 September 2020 - 13:14 Byron Kaye
Picture: 123RF/ANDREA NITA
Sydney — Australia’s northern tropical rivers are renowned for being crocodile-infested, so the appearance of migrating humpback whales in one waterway has baffled marine scientists, who assume they simply took a wrong turn and got stuck.

Marine ecologist Jason Fowler discovered three whales on a fishing trip with friends two weeks ago. He and five friends were sailing in the East Alligator River, about 26km inland in Kakadu National Park in the country’s remote north, when he saw a plume of water from the muddy river.

“I called out to my crew mates, ‘dolphin!’, but at the back of my mind I was thinking, ‘that‘s not a dolphin, that‘s huge’,” Fowler said. “I knew they were humpbacks [but] I could not convince myself it was actually a whale so far up a tropical muddy river that was full of crocodiles.”

Humpbacks like to be in open sea at least 30m deep, but they appeared stuck in a 15m “hole” in a river that was otherwise 5m-6m deep, Fowler said, adding it was the first known case of whales in the tropical inland habitat.

In a Facebook post, Parks Australia said it appeared some of the whales had since made their way out of the river and just one was left. It had put an exclusion zone around the area as experts decided whether to intervene.

“The last thing we want is a collision between a boat and whale in waters where crocodiles are prevalent and visibility underwater is zero,” the post said.

Fowler thought it unlikely the whales would be attacked by crocodiles due to their size.

“We would hope they find their way out to sea again but you don’t really know what’s going to happen in this situation,” he said. “The big question in my mind is: what happens at night? What happens when they want to rest and take it easy knowing that they’re flanked by these big crocodiles?”

Reuters

Conservation: A world without wildlife

David Gorin paints a sobering picture of man’s ongoing destruction of the animal world
Life
5 days ago

How China’s forest campaign proved you can plant too many trees

The country’s long and expensive programme shows that creating a forest is a complex and subtle task
World
1 day ago

Corporate spat over the carcass of Mine Restoration Investments

A transaction worth 20 times the value of Mine Restoration Investments’ market cap has pitted shareholders against each other
News & Fox
5 days ago

