World / Africa Chinese investors call for legal clarity after Zimbabwe bans mining in wildlife parks After the death of 25 elephants, conservationists accused two Chinese companies who were exploring for coal in Hwange National Park of causing the deaths BL PREMIUM

Harare — Zimbabwe’s government has banned mining in wildlife parks, sparking a row with Chinese investors who were granted licences to mine in the country’s biggest national reserve, Hwange National Park.

The ban follows the death of 25 elephants in mysterious circumstances in Hwange National Park, which has about half of the country’s 80,000 elephant herd.