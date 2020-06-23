World / Asia

Streaming Singapore pride event called ‘immoral’ in petition

Organisers of the 24-hour event say they will go ahead with their plans, calling the petition ‘unkind and uncharitable’

23 June 2020 - 14:03 Beh Lih Yi
Picture: 123RF/NITO 500
Picture: 123RF/NITO 500

Kuala Lumpur — The organisers of Singapore’s annual gay pride rally vowed on Tuesday to push ahead with an online event after nearly 30,000 people signed a petition demanding restrictions and called the content “immoral”.

The Pink Dot rally has been held since 2009 under stringent public assembly laws at a park in Singapore, where gay sex between men can be jailed for up to two years under a law that is rarely enforced.

Like many other cities emerging from a lockdown to curb the novel coronavirus, the pride event will be marked online this year in a livestream that would feature some 35 drag queens.

Calls to restrict viewings escalated after a petition over the weekend urged the government to limit the broadcast due for Saturday on Pink Dot’s website and social media. But the organisers said they would go ahead, to support the LGBT+ community that struggled with social isolation during the recent lockdown that has since been eased.

“We hope that through our livestream, the LGBTQ community can feel seen, heard and loved during these tough times,” the organisers told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “It is our way of being there for another.”

The petition, posted on the Change.org website, said it was started by parents who were “deeply troubled” that the event would reach children this year “without restraint”, exposing them to “homosexuality as a lifestyle”.

“Relevant authorities have to do their part to protect children, particularly the younger ones, from unsafe content,” the petition read, citing a local law saying children cannot be shown “entertainment content of immoral nature”.

Singapore’s media regulator, the Infocomm Media Development Authority, did not reply to a request seeking comment.

Leow Yangfa, head of Singapore-based LGBT+ rights group Oogachaga, said demands in the petition are “unkind and uncharitable ... in an inclusive, diverse society like Singapore”.

The Pink Dot rally has drawn thousands of supporters and sponsorship from tech giants such as Google and Facebook in the past.

The modern but socially conservative city-state of Singapore has come under pressure to decriminalise gay sex since India struck down a similar ban in 2018, and since Taiwan became the first place in Asia to allow same-sex marriage last year.

But court petitions by three Singaporean men to overturn the British colonial-era ban on gay sex were rejected in March.

Thomson Reuters Foundation

VOICE FROM AMERICA: How Ubuntu could change the face of US police brutality

We will all have to choose to recognise the humanity in each other and to work together to break down systems perpetuating inequality
Opinion
4 days ago

Gay pride goes global with 24-hour streaming event

Pride networks have set up a digital Global Pride day on June 27, but it’s about human rights as much as it is a party
World
5 days ago

Hope for China’s same-sex couples as new civil code helps protect property rights

The civil code does not put restrictions such as kinship or gender on people who can be given the right to reside, says a property law specialist in ...
World
3 weeks ago

Costa Rica legalises same-sex marriage

Central American country is the first in the region to recognise LGBTI rights
World
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Noose landmark in Namibia sparks a furore
World / Africa
2.
Trump extends and expands visa restrictions to ...
World / Americas
3.
WHO warns lack of global leadership hampers fight ...
World
4.
Opposition leader tipped to win Malawi poll rerun
World / Africa
5.
Investors want Brazil to stop deforestation
World

Related Articles

Gay pride goes global with 24-hour streaming event

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.