India could benefit from coronavirus

27 January 2020 - 15:41 Ravil Shirodkar
A nurse at the Wuhan Fifth Hospital in Wuhan, China, on January 24 2020. Picture: AFP/HECTOR RETAMAL
Mumbai — The worsening coronavirus crisis has emerged as a threat to global economic growth. But if it leads to disruption in production of chemicals in China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, then it may benefit Indian manufacturers, according to JM Financial.

Hubei has a large chemical industry, and the closure in 2016 of Hubei Chuyuan — one of China’s top producers of dyes — led to a jump in prices and saw shares of Indian producers rally multifold, the brokerage said in a report Monday.

“Currently none of the Hubei industries seem to have been impacted and dye intermediate prices have also not rallied,” analysts led by Mehul Thanawala wrote. Prices could start to climb if the epidemic continues to spread and restrict movement, they said.

Six Indian chemical stocks tracked by the brokerage — Galaxy Surfactants, Fine Organic Industries, Navin Fluorine International, SRF, PI Industries and UPL, have beaten the market in recent years, helped by robust growth in end-user industries and exports to China, which has closed many chemical facilities on environmental concerns.

This month’s reduction in the US-China trade tensions has improved the outlook for profit margins and exports at Indian manufacturers after a tepid 2019, the analysts said.

India’s chemicals shipments increased at about 21% annually from 2014-2018 before moderating in 2019 due to the trade war and slower economic growth, they wrote.

Bloomberg 

Rand retreats amid worry about spread of coronavirus

The local currency is weaker as markets slump, with investors taking a back seat as they gauge the effect of the virus on the global economy
4 hours ago

China bans wildlife trade as coronavirus deaths rise

New virus claims 56 lives in China, with 1,975 cases confirmed
1 day ago

Coronavirus exposes luxury goods to how important China is

As cities and travel in China shut down to curb the spread of the virus, top-end retailers will feel the financial fallout around the world
2 days ago

