Coronavirus exposes luxury goods to how important China is

Some companies in particular, including Burberry, watchmakers Swatch, and Cartier-owner Richemont, have an exposure above the industry average.

It’s too early to say what impact of the new coronavirus that’s gripping China will be, as hundreds of millions of people travel for the Lunar New Year — traditionally a time when revelers spend on goods from the top luxury brands.

On Friday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) stopped short of calling it a global health emergency. After first appearing in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to locations including Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and the US. Chinese authorities have been working to revise or cancel planned holiday activities in an attempt to stop any further spreading. Disneyland Shanghai is being closed temporarily.

Chinese tourists are high spenders

If the crisis intensifies, it could become more problematic. People wanting to avoid the risk of catching the virus will likely curtail anything but the most necessary travel, and avoid crowded areas, with shopping malls being among them. That will hurt companies that managed to make up some lost Hong Kong sales at their stores in mainland China.

It will also hit sales to Chinese tourists the world over. Although Hong Kong and Macau, which has canceled all its Lunar New Year festivities, remain the most popular destination for Chinese travelers, Japan, the US, Italy and France are also high on their itineraries. Chinese tourists are the highest spenders across most of Europe, according to payments provider Planet, typically splashing out for goods worth about four times that of domestic shoppers.

In the US, a number of retailers, including diamond jewellery specialist Tiffany, have already said they’ve been negatively affected by having fewer tourists due to the dollar’s strength.

Even though Chinese shoppers have recently been spending more at home, as excursions to Hong Kong fall, they still make the bulk of their purchases when they travel, a time when people are more inclined to blow the budget on impulse buys. Any slowdown in international travel would also hit demand in duty-free shops (DFS), including luxury behemoth LVMH’s DFS business and Dufry, in which Richemont has a 5% stake.

• Felsted is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering the consumer and retail industries.

Bloomberg