Pakistan arrests accused mastermind of Mumbai attacks

Previous US administrations have also urged Islamabad to crack down on militants. Trump's counterpart in Pakistan was sworn in as prime minister on August 18 2018.

Saeed would often address public rallies and regularly give sermons at Pakistani mosques besides leading a political party his charity group founded.

Saeed, designated a terrorist by the US and the UN, is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or Army of the Pure, the militant group blamed by the United States and India for the Mumbai attacks, which killed more than 160 people.

He has denied any involvement and said his network, which includes 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house and ambulance services, has no ties to militant groups.

A spokesman for Punjab governor Shahbaz Gill said Saeed was arrested near the town of Gujranwala in central Pakistan.

“The main charge is that he is gathering funds for banned outfits, which is illegal,” the spokesman said.

The Punjab counter terrorism department said in a statement that Saeed had been arrested while going to a court in Gujranwala to seek pre-arrest bail but was remanded in custody.

Pakistan, which is included on a so-called grey list compiled by the Financial Action Task Force, a money laundering and terrorism finance watchdog, has been under increasing pressure to stop the financing of militant groups.

The Indian government official, who has close knowledge of diplomatic issues with Pakistan, said Islamabad should do more than just arrest Saeed.

“We want real action, not these kinds of steps that are reversible. One court orders his arrest, another frees him,” said the official.