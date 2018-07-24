Pakistan’s Imran Khan takes a hardline religious stance in fractured country

Islamabad — Pakistan’s politicians, including prime minister hopeful Imran Khan, are mainstreaming extremism by invoking hardline issues, such as blasphemy, to get votes, analysts say, warning the tactic could deepen sectarian fractures and potentially spill into violence.

The warnings come as Pakistan confronts anger over a new wave of militant attacks that have killed 175 people at campaign events ahead of nationwide polls on July 25. The country’s long-persecuted religious minorities are on their guard as a result.

"Previously, it was only a bunch of extremists spreading hatred against Ahmadis," said Amir Mehmood, a member of a community which has long been targeted by extremists in Pakistan, particularly over blasphemy. "Now mainstream parties such as the Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are doing it." Ahmadis consider themselves Muslims, but their beliefs are seen as blasphemous in most mainstream Islamic schools of thought. They are designated non-Muslims in Pakistan’s constitution.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician who is the main challenger in the election, has caused concern in recent weeks with his full-throated defence of Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws, which carry a maximum penalty of death. It is a hugely inflammatory charge in Pakistan. The state has never executed a blasphemy convict, but mere accusations of insulting Islam have sparked mob lynchings and murders.

International rights groups have long criticised the colonial-era legislation as a tool of oppression and abuse, particularly against minorities. In recent years, it has also been weaponised to smear dissenters and even politicians. The topic is so incendiary that mere calls to reform the law have provoked violence, most notably the assassination of Salmaan Taseer, the governor of Pakistan’s most populous province, by his own bodyguard in 2011.

The assassin, Mumtaz Qadri, was angered by Taseer’s reformist stance on blasphemy. Feted as a hero by hardliners, he was executed by the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in 2016, provoking Islamist fury. Now Qadri’s image is being used on election banners, and some of Khan’s candidates are asking Pakistanis if they plan to vote for "the party who executed him", placing themselves firmly on the side of Islamists.