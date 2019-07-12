Big firms show up at first LGBTQ job fair in India after gay ban is overturned

Bengaluru — An LGBTQ job fair, billed by organisers as the first such event in India, attracted more than 250 people on Friday looking for employment with companies including Intel, Goldman Sachs and Uber.

The event in the southern city of Bengaluru comes after India's Supreme Court overruled a law banning homosexuality in 2018, which the organisers say now enables companies to freely hire people who have been marginalised for years.

Many Indians who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer (LGBTQ) still face stigma and violence.

But the 2018 ruling has helped some in the LGBTQ community come out and it now forces companies to be more inclusive, said Srini Ramaswamy, co-founder of Bengaluru-based consultancy Pride Circle, which organised the job fair.

"Now these companies are not going to give an excuse that it is against the law," Ramaswamy said. "If you're not being inclusive, it indirectly means you're being homophobic."