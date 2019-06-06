India’s ‘Silicon Valley’ is having its own ‘day zero’ water issues

Other families dig unauthorised private wells in search of water for drinking, bathing, laundry and other daily needs. Even those living in long-established neighbourhoods with piped water often find water trickling, rather than gushing, from the tap.

Shekhar, who paid 150,000 rupees ($2,150) to be hooked to the city water supply in 2015, said he has to fill gaps in the supply with tanker water, which can cost up to $50 per month.

Even as the city struggles to quench its current thirst, towering residential condominiums and glass-and-steel office blocks sprout to accommodate an inflow of migrants.

Pipe dreams

Officials admit that city authorities, unprepared for the speed of the city’s tech boom, did not adequately plan for Bengaluru’s growing water needs.

The size of the city has more than tripled in just over a decade to 800km2 (80,000ha) — nearly half the size of London — by swallowing dozens of settlements and villages. Bengaluru’s population has more than doubled to about 12-million since 2001 and is predicted to hit 20-million by 2031.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is the main agency that manages drinking water — but it can only provide it to about 60% of the city.

“We have not got to some places yet, like the outer parts,” said Tushar Giri Nath, chair of the BWSSB. With land for water reservoirs and other infrastructure difficult and expensive to acquire, “there is some challenge to [get to] those areas — but we are trying”.

Each day, the city pushes 1.4-billion litres of water through its pipes — but still falls 800-million litres short of meeting the city’s ballooning needs, Giri Nath said.

One of the biggest difficulties, he said, is that much of the water comes from the Cauvery River more than 100km away. To get to Bengaluru, the water must be pumped uphill, at a cost of $6m a month in electricity. Then, on the way to homes, more than 20% is lost to leaks from old and corroded pipes and storage units.

The board is adding a fifth — and likely final — pipeline from the Cauvery, aiming to give the city an extra 750-million litres a day once the project is finished in 2023, he said.

But faced with growing competition for the Cauvery’s water from other equally thirsty Indian cities, including Chennai, Bengaluru is also looking for other sources of water.

‘Water mafia’

For now, much of the shortage is met by private traders. In outer parts of the city, such as Sarjapur and Whitefield — beyond the reach of the city water system — sprawling apartment blocks and IT parks run solely on trucked-in water.

The trucks get their supply from wells, rapidly being dug to ever deeper levels as groundwater levels plunge. But groundwater is falling so fast in Bengaluru that the federal government last year predicted there would none left below the city, at levels possible to reach, by the end of 2020.

Vishwanath Srikantaiah, a Bengaluru-based water expert, said he thinks that bleak assessment is “an exaggeration”.