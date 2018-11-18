SA businesses commit R53m to new fund to tackle Cape water crisis

Global conservation organisation The Nature Conservancy has won support from SA businesses for its campaign to clear alien vegetation in the Western Cape.

The organisation says its research shows that clearing “non-native trees” unlocks two months of extra water a year for Cape Town at a 10th of the cost of other plans to beat drought.

Foundations, philanthropists and SA corporations have already committed close to R53m to the new water fund. It also has the backing of SA’s provincial and national authorities.

Earlier in 2018, at the height of the Cape’s water crisis, dam levels had fallen to less than 20% and Cape Town was forced to prepare for “Day Zero”, the day when piped municipal supply would fail. This scenario was avoided due to adherence to short-term water-use restrictions, a cut in irrigation water to agriculture and water pumped in from a neighbouring scheme.

However, the research entity Anchor Environmental Services says the threat of Day Zero remains in light of Cape Town’s rapid population growth (about 2.6% a year) while water supply has “flatlined”.