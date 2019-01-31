India’s jobless rate hits 45-year high

The assessment by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), conducted between July 2017 and June 2018, showed the unemployment rate stood at 6.1%, the highest since 1972/73, the newspaper reported.

In 1972/73, the NSSO data showed unemployment at 5.18%, after global oil shocks and a war with Pakistan.

The report said joblessness stood at 7.8% in urban areas compared with 5.3% in the countryside. The unemployment rate for rural women stood at 13.6%, compared to 4.8% in 2011/12.

The labour force participation rate — the proportion of population working or seeking jobs — declined to 36.9% in 2017/18 from 39.5% in 2011/12, the report said.

Lost jobs

The data provides the first comprehensive assessment of India’s employment since Modi’s decision in November 2016 to withdraw most of the country’s banknotes from circulation overnight.

After the chaotic launch of a national sales tax in July 2017, hundreds of thousands have lost jobs in small businesses.

A report released last month by the All India Manufacturers’ Organisation said 3.5-million jobs had been lost since 2016, mainly due to demonetisation and rising working costs after the launch of the national tax.

The government declined to confirm or deny the findings contained in the report.

“We have not released the report. I do not want to comment on it,” said India’s chief statistician, Pravin Srivastava.

But he said the report was not final and would be released after a review.

The gloomy jobs data could be awkward for Modi’s Hindu nationalist government to explain with a general election looming and opinion polls already showing the governing Bharatiya Janata Party unlikely to keep its parliamentary majority.

Critics say Modi’s push for raising the share of domestic manufacturing from 17% of GDP to about 25% has not taken off over the last four years.

Modi came to power in 2014 promising to galvanise the economy and boost employment prospects for the millions of young Indians entering the job market each year.

But, while India’s economy has been expanding by 7%-plus annually — the fastest pace among major economies — its uneven growth has meant there are not enough new jobs to keep pace. And critics say the government’s claims of economic success have sounded increasingly hollow.

A statistics ministry official said the NSSO had submitted the report, but it was up to the government to decide when it should be released.