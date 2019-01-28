EDITORIAL: A tale of two countries

In a world of mounting global economic headwinds, how do you convince a potential investor to pick your country ahead of nearly 200 others?

Ultimately the decision will boil down to one key consideration: the investor’s expected return on capital. The higher that number — taking into account the risks associated with the investment — the easier the decision.

Two ways to improve the odds are therefore to lower the costs and risks of doing business. In SA, discussions around investor sentiment centre mainly on the risks of doing business.

This is arguably a hangover from the Jacob Zuma era, when a finance minister could unceremoniously be dismissed and a mines minister could publish key policy documents with hardly any consultation with stakeholders.

Land expropriation without compensation and the debate around the Reserve Bank also remain red flags. At the weekend’s India/SA Business Summit held in New Delhi, it was the cost discussion that dominated. The reality is that SA is a small market. Its population of just over 50-million is barely a blip on the radar when compared to India’s of more than 1.2-billion.

This is partly why it will be important to implement the African continental free trade agreement as quickly as possible — it would, in theory at least — put the market size in terms of population size in the leagues of China, India and trading blocks like the EU.

One technology investor explains it like this: to get a start-up off the ground in SA is similar to trying to take off with an overloaded plane. You’re out of runway before lift-off. In markets with a billion-plus people, the runway is somewhat longer. The trick is to get the plane as light as possible by bringing costs down.