Typhoon Mangkhut death toll hits 74 — and is expected to rise

Itogon — The death toll in Typhoon Mangkhut hit 74 on Tuesday, Philippine authorities said, as rescuers used their bare hands to sift through a massive landslide in which dozens were feared killed in the worst-hit region.

The typhoon, the most powerful to strike this year, smashed homes and flooded key agricultural regions in the northern Philippines before battering Hong Kong and southern China with fierce winds and heavy rain.

As Hong Kong gradually got back on its feet, residents from teachers to refugees mobilised to help clean up after Mangkhut, which smashed windows, felled at least 1,000 trees and sent skyscrapers swaying. The violent storm killed four in China’s southern province of Guangdong and the death toll of 74 on the Philippines’ northern Luzon island is expected to climb further. Up to 40 people are still feared buried in the landslide in Itogon unleashed on Saturday as the typhoon stalled over the area and dumped a month’s worth of rain in a matter of hours.

"While I said there is a 99% chance that all of them are dead, there is still that 1% chance," Itogon Mayor Victorio Palangdan told AFP. "The rescue effort will continue until the president orders us to stop."

Because the landslide destroyed roads, authorities have been unable to bring heavy equipment into the area to accelerate the search. As a result the teams were using human chains to extract debris. The effort has been getting progressively more difficult because the rain-soaked soil has started to harden in the scorching Philippine sun. Crews have been using water to try to soften up the soil.

The area was primed for disaster before Mangkhut hit, as it came on the heels of nearly a month of continuous monsoon rains that left the already hazardous area soggy and dangerously loose.

Almost all the storm’s victims were killed in dozens of landslides unleashed along the Cordillera mountain range, a key gold mining area. Many of those buried in Itogon were small-scale gold miners and their families who took refuge in a building abandoned by a large mining firm.