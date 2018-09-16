Typhoon hits mainland China after wreaking havoc across Hong Kong, Philippines

Hong Kong — A super typhoon made landfall in China’s Guangdong on Sunday, the country’s most populous province, after wreaking havoc in Hong Kong and Macau and killing potentially more than 50 people in the Philippines.

Packing winds of more than 200km/h, tropical cyclone Mangkhut is considered the strongest to hit the region this year, equivalent to a maximum Category 5 "intense hurricane" in the Atlantic.

That is more powerful than the maximum sustained winds of 150km/h when Hurricane Florence roared into North Carolina in the US on Friday. By Sunday that storm had been downgraded as it made its way inland, leaving in its wake widespread damage and at least seven deaths.

The eye of Mangkhut, the Thai name for Southeast Asia’s mangosteen fruit, skirted 100km south of Hong Kong but the former British colony was still caught in the typhoon’s swirling bands of rain and gale-force winds.

Hong Kong raised its highest No 10 typhoon signal at mid-morning as ferocious winds uprooted trees and smashed windows in office and residential buildings, some of which swayed in the gusts, residents said.

"It swayed for quite a long time, at least two hours. It made me feel so dizzy," said Elaine Wong, who lives in a high-rise tower in Kowloon.

Water levels surged 3.5m in some places, waves swamped roads and in areas washed live fish into some residential flats and a mall in an eastern district.

"It’s the worst I’ve seen," resident Martin Wong told Reuters. "I’ve not seen the roads flood like this, (and) the windows shake like this, before."

The plans of tens of thousands of travellers were disrupted by flight cancellations at Hong Kong’s international airport, a major regional hub. Airlines such as flagship carrier Cathay Pacific cancelled many flights last week.