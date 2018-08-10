Trump taunts Turkey about tariffs via Twitter, mocking the lira’s crisis

A US deadline for Turkey to release Pastor Andrew Brunson lapsed less than two days ago, according to an administration official with knowledge of the ultimatum. The deadline — which had been set for 6pm on August 8 — came just hours after Turkish officials met with counterparts at the US state and treasury departments to try to resolve the dispute.

On Friday morning, the lira posted its worst weekly decline since 2008, raising the prospect of political upheaval in a nation with a key role in several of the world’s biggest challenges. Shares of the bank Türkiye Is Bankasi fell 8.7%, more than any full-day drop since 2013. The lira has now passed Argentina’s peso as the worst performing currency of 2018, according to Bloomberg data.

The rout reverberated across global markets as Turkey’s economic crisis threatened to spread. The S&P 500 Index erased a weekly advance; European and emerging-market equities slid more than 1% and the 10-year US treasury yield slid to 2.90%.

Turkey is seeking to stanch an economic meltdown amid fallout from US sanctions imposed last week over the continued detention of Brunson, who was jailed on espionage and terrorism suspicions more than two years ago and recently released to house arrest.

The US was the fourth largest trading partner of Turkey last year with $21bn in commerce, behind Germany, China and Russia. Shares of Turkish steel makers Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret and Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS plunged as much as 8% and 9.9%, respectively, after Trump’s tweet.