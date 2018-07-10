Third and final leg of Thai cave rescue begins

Bangkok/Chiang Rai — The third phase of an operation to rescue four remaining boys and their soccer coach trapped inside a flooded Thai cave began on Tuesday morning, the head of the rescue mission said.

Narongsak Osottanakorn told a news conference the latest rescue operation began at 10.08am local time (3.08am GMT).

"All five will be brought out at the same time today," he said, to cheers from reporters and rescue workers.

Tuesday’s rescue mission will be a race against time and bad weather.

The eight boys already rescued are in good health overall and some asked for chocolate bread for breakfast, officials said on Tuesday.

"At this moment (there are) no worrisome conditions, everyone is safe," Thailand’s Health Secretary, Jesada Chokedamrongsuk, told reporters.

Two of the boys had suspected lung infections but the four boys from the first group rescued were all walking around their beds.

"The kids are footballers, are strong and have high immunity," Jesada said when asked why they survived so long.

The boys had good appetites but were mainly being given bland, easily digestible foods. However, doctors later relented after some of the boys asked for bread with chocolate topping.

They are still being quarantined from their parents because of the risk of infection and will probably be kept in hospital for a week to undergo tests, officials said.

World soccer’s governing body, Fifa, has invited the boys to the Soccer World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday. But this seems unlikely now, given the need for the boys to undergo further tests.

Osottanakorn said rescuers had learned from experience and were two hours faster in bringing the second batch of survivors out.

But scattered monsoon rains continued to risk percolating through the limestone cave walls to flood the tunnels with water.

Divers, engineers, medics and others have flown in from around the world to assist.

Technology billionaire Elon Musk went into the cave on Monday and left the rescue team with a "kid-sized" submarine his company SpaceX had built, Thailand’s interior Minister Anupong Paochinda said.

Musk said on Twitter: "Just returned from Cave 3. Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts & named Wild Boar after kids’ soccer team. Leaving here in case it may be useful in the future."

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha visited the cave to inspect the operation and was quoted by Narongsak as saying he didn’t want to see this kind of incident happen again on Thai soil.

Reuters