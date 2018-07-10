World / Asia

Third and final leg of Thai cave rescue begins

The last four boys and their coach will be brought out together, the head of the rescue mission has confirmed

10 July 2018 - 07:54 Agency Staff
Relatives of boys trapped in a flooded cave wait at a checkpoint near the Tham Luang cave complex in Thailand’s the northern province of Chiang Rai, on July 10 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Relatives of boys trapped in a flooded cave wait at a checkpoint near the Tham Luang cave complex in Thailand’s the northern province of Chiang Rai, on July 10 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Bangkok/Chiang Rai — The third phase of an operation to rescue four remaining boys and their soccer coach trapped inside a flooded Thai cave began on Tuesday morning, the head of the rescue mission said.

Narongsak Osottanakorn told a news conference the latest rescue operation began at 10.08am local time (3.08am GMT).

"All five will be brought out at the same time today," he said, to cheers from reporters and rescue workers.

Tuesday’s rescue mission will be a race against time and bad weather.

The eight boys already rescued are in good health overall and some asked for chocolate bread for breakfast, officials said on Tuesday.

"At this moment (there are) no worrisome conditions, everyone is safe," Thailand’s Health Secretary, Jesada Chokedamrongsuk, told reporters.

Two of the boys had suspected lung infections but the four boys from the first group rescued were all walking around their beds.

"The kids are footballers, are strong and have high immunity," Jesada said when asked why they survived so long.

The boys had good appetites but were mainly being given bland, easily digestible foods. However, doctors later relented after some of the boys asked for bread with chocolate topping.

They are still being quarantined from their parents because of the risk of infection and will probably be kept in hospital for a week to undergo tests, officials said.

World soccer’s governing body, Fifa, has invited the boys to the Soccer World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday. But this seems unlikely now, given the need for the boys to undergo further tests.

Osottanakorn said rescuers had learned from experience and were two hours faster in bringing the second batch of survivors out.

But scattered monsoon rains continued to risk percolating through the limestone cave walls to flood the tunnels with water.

Divers, engineers, medics and others have flown in from around the world to assist.

Technology billionaire Elon Musk went into the cave on Monday and left the rescue team with a "kid-sized" submarine his company SpaceX had built, Thailand’s interior Minister Anupong Paochinda said.

Musk said on Twitter: "Just returned from Cave 3. Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts & named Wild Boar after kids’ soccer team. Leaving here in case it may be useful in the future."

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha visited the cave to inspect the operation and was quoted by Narongsak as saying he didn’t want to see this kind of incident happen again on Thai soil.

Reuters

Boys rescued from flooded Thai cave

The daring rescue from Tham Luang cave complex in Thailand is a victory in an operation earlier dubbed ‘Mission Impossible’
World
1 day ago

A fifth boy is rescued from Thai cave, while four others in hospital want fried rice

The bid to rescue the remaining seven boys and their coach got going again after a break late on Sunday to replenish the rescue team’s oxygen ...
World
19 hours ago

Elon Musk offers to help in Thai cave rescue

He has offered engineers and the technology of SpaceX, Boring Co and Tesla Powerwall batteries
World
3 days ago

Threat of rain puts bid to free Thai boys at risk, as rescue effort enters second day

The second phase of the operation to evacuate the remaining members of the football team trapped in a flooded cave began on Monday morning
World
21 hours ago

Thai military diver dies trying to rescue boys stranded in cave

There is serious doubt about the safety of trying to bring the boys out through cramped passageways — even for expert divers the journey is an ...
World
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
WATCH: Can Theresa May weather Brexit turmoil?
World
2.
Third and final leg of Thai cave rescue begins
World / Asia
3.
Erdogan ushers in new system by putting his ...
World / Europe
4.
Zimbabwe promises new hydro-electric power ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.