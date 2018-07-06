Thai military diver dies trying to rescue boys stranded in cave

Mae Sai, Thailand — A former Thai military diver helping to rescue a young football team trapped inside a flooded cave drowned on Friday as officials warned that the window of opportunity to free the youngsters was "limited".

The diver’s death raises serious doubts about the safety of attempting to bring the 12 boys and their football coach out through cramped passageways deep inside the waterlogged Tham Luang cave.

But Thailand’s Navy Seal commander indicated that rescuers may have little choice but to attempt the tricky extraction of the group, in comments on Friday, in the first official admission that they could not wait out the monsoon underground.

"At first, we thought the children could stay for a long time … but now things have changed, we have a limited time," Apakorn Yookongkaew said.

A sombre mood has clouded the elation from earlier in the week, when the boys were found dishevelled and hungry but alive on a ledge kilometres inside the cave.

The diver, identified as Saman Kunont, passed out and died while returning from the chamber where the boys are trapped.

He was part of a team trying to establish an oxygen line to the chamber where the children are awaiting rescue. Many of the boys — aged between 11 years and 16 years — are unable to swim and none has diving experience.